LAX Announces November 2023 Runway Closure Schedule for Community Awareness

Los Angeles International Airport Prioritizes Resident Notification and Noise Mitigation

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City’s government has announced the closures for Los Angeles International Airport for the month of November. Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is dedicated to fostering harmonious relations with the communities surrounding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while ensuring residents are informed about temporary alterations in aircraft operations. As part of this ongoing commitment, we are providing details regarding upcoming runway closures that may result in noticeable changes in aircraft flight patterns and associated noise levels. This information is intended to enhance public awareness and understanding of aircraft noise issues that may temporarily impact residential areas.

Click here to read the schedule of runway closure activity for November 2023. For more detailed information on the specific alterations in aircraft operations linked to each runway closure, please click on the corresponding hyperlink provided in the last column.

Please note that any updates or changes to the existing schedule will be promptly communicated as necessary. New schedules for the following months will be released on a monthly basis, ensuring that the community remains informed. Los Angeles World Airports would like to express its gratitude for your understanding and patience during these temporary runway closures.

Submit an LAX Noise Comment

To explore additional resources and information on the City of Culver City’s efforts to address aircraft noise and overflights, please visit the LAX Aircraft Overflights: Noise Information and Resources website.