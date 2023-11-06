November 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCPD Team’s Quick Response Leads to Arrest and Reunion with Owner

Photo: Getty Photos

Culver City Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Property, Apprehend Suspect

By Dolores Quintana

On November 4, a vigilant resident reported the theft of their bicycle. The Culver City Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) sprang into action, initiating a thorough bike patrol examination of the creek area situated behind the 10400 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

During their patrol, officers spotted an individual closely matching the suspect’s description, standing in proximity to a bicycle that corresponded to the stolen one. Upon approaching the suspect, the individual attempted to create distance but was eventually apprehended by the officers. 

Subsequently, the stolen bicycle was successfully recovered and reunited with its rightful owner. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was subject to a no-bail warrant for a parole violation, leading to his subsequent booking at CCPD on charges of grand theft and the outstanding warrant.

The bicycle’s owner expressed their appreciation to the officers for recovering the stolen property and for their role in removing a potentially dangerous criminal from the streets.

in News
