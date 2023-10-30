Los Angeles Fire Department Issues Citywide Red Flag Alert

Temporary Parking Restrictions Will Be In Force Locally
By Dolores Quintana
In response to the imminent threat of high winds and dry conditions, posing a substantial fire hazard, the Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a citywide Red Flag Alert, accompanied by temporary street parking restrictions in specific zones.
This Red Flag Alert, along with the enforcement of special parking regulations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, will take effect at 8:00 AM PDT on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and will remain in force for a minimum of 48 hours.
To ascertain the current status of these temporary street parking restrictions and to determine if your location is impacted, kindly visit LAFD.ORG/RedFlag
It is essential to note that any vehicles found in violation of the posted regulations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone will be subject to towing by the City. The LAFD will reassess weather conditions on Sunday to decide whether an extension of the Red Flag Alert is warranted.
In addition to maintaining clear access to affected City streets by refraining from improper parking, the Fire Department urges residents and visitors to:
- Promptly dial 911 to report any sight of smoke or flames in the absence of firefighters.
- Exercise extreme caution when using equipment that generates sparks, flames, or heat near grass or brush areas.
- Stay informed with real-time LAFD ALERTS and subscribe to the complimentary NotifyLA system to ensure receipt of official updates.
- Develop an evacuation plan that includes at least two exit routes from your location.
- Adhere to directives issued by uniformed public safety officials, including immediate evacuation if instructed to do so.
- Report any suspicious or criminal activity to law enforcement.