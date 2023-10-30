Los Angeles Fire Department Issues Citywide Red Flag Alert

Temporary Parking Restrictions Will Be In Force Locally

By Dolores Quintana

In response to the imminent threat of high winds and dry conditions, posing a substantial fire hazard, the Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a citywide Red Flag Alert, accompanied by temporary street parking restrictions in specific zones.

This Red Flag Alert, along with the enforcement of special parking regulations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, will take effect at 8:00 AM PDT on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and will remain in force for a minimum of 48 hours.

To ascertain the current status of these temporary street parking restrictions and to determine if your location is impacted, kindly visit LAFD.ORG/RedFlag

It is essential to note that any vehicles found in violation of the posted regulations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone will be subject to towing by the City. The LAFD will reassess weather conditions on Sunday to decide whether an extension of the Red Flag Alert is warranted.

In addition to maintaining clear access to affected City streets by refraining from improper parking, the Fire Department urges residents and visitors to: