October 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Collaborates with City of Los Angeles to Address Encampment in the Area

Photo: Culver City Government

Joint Effort by Different Agencies Attempts to Make a Difference

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City, in association with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and her Inside Safe program, took significant steps on Tuesday to address the issue of homelessness. The joint initiative, which received support from multiple agencies, including the City of Culver City, Los Angeles Council Districts 5 and 7, the County of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and non-profit partners, successfully offered housing and services to individuals residing at the encampment located near Venice and the 405 Freeway.

More than 50 individuals were provided with housing and services as part of the voluntary Inside Safe effort, emphasizing a compassionate and comprehensive approach to tackling the homelessness crisis. This collaborative endeavor prioritizes the well-being and needs of the unhoused population.

Culver City’s Mayor, Albert Vera, expressed his gratitude in a press statement, stating, “Today’s work demonstrates the positive outcomes that can be achieved when communities come together with empathy and dedication. Our teams worked diligently to connect our unhoused neighbors with essential housing and services. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Mayor Bass, the City of Los Angeles, the outstanding City of Culver City staff, and our esteemed partners in this collective effort to address the homelessness crisis within our cities.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass affirmed the program’s impact, emphasizing its citywide reach, stating, via a press release, “Inside Safe has been an instrumental force throughout Los Angeles, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to housing more Angelenos and transforming lives. I extend my gratitude to Councilmembers Yaroslavsky and Park, Mayor Albert Vera of Culver City, and our County Partners and Supervisor Horvath for their enduring partnership in our shared mission to provide housing and services to the people of Los Angeles.” 

Additionally, Culver City, alongside Caltrans, is slated to undertake essential underpass improvements in the near future. This includes graffiti removal, lighting repairs, cleaning, and any other necessary refurbishments to enhance the underpass’s condition. While these vital repairs are underway, Culver City remains unwavering in its dedication to providing housing, shelter, and support to its unhoused residents across the community.

Culver City has made substantial investments to address the housing needs of homeless individuals within the region. With the recent addition of initiatives such as Culver City’s Safe Sleep site, Project Homekey, and Motel Master Leasing, the city has introduced 157 new units of temporary and permanent supportive housing and shelter. State Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan recently lauded Culver City as a “leader” and “a model for the entire County” in addressing homelessness.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) New Exhibit At The Getty Museum, William Blake: Visionary

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Incredible and Fascinating Look at an Amazing Artist. Exhibit runs until January 14, 2024. @gettymuseum @Tate @culvercitywlanews New Exhibit At The...
News

Secure Your Nonprofit: Grants of Up to $250,000 Available

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Deadline Nears for California State Nonprofit Security Grant By Dolores Quintana The application period for the California State Nonprofit Security...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Issues Ruling on Measure ULA

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

Property Tax Court Case Decision Ruling Handed Down Tuesday By Dolores Quintana The lawsuit challenging the city of Los Angeles’...

Photo: AMAZEBALLS
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste Sensation Unleashed: Former NFL Star’s AMAZEBALLS at Citizen Public Market

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Derrell Smith’s Meatball Concept To Bring Spectacular Flavors To Culver City By Dolores Quintana Food fans are in for a...

Photo: Costco
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Costco’s Viral Cookware Set: The Internet’s Culinary Craze Firing Up Foodies

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Discover the 157-Piece Kitchen Collection That’s Creating a Stir Online By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana Costco’s ​​Ultimate Cookware Set...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Golden Opportunity: Free Fries Galore at One of America’s Favorite Fast Food Spots

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Popular Chain Offers Customers Complimentary Medium Fries – Find Out How By Keemia Zhang Last week, McDonald’s announced that a...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

From Spooky Screenings to Pumpkin Patches, Check Out LA’s Halloween Events

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Halloween Delights and Haunting Days and Nights in Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Halloween, the true apex of the spooky...

Photo : Kevin Flynn
News

West Coast Premiere of Kevin Flynn’s One-Man Show “Fear of Heights“ at the Odyssey Theatre

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

One-person shows are particularly challenging – especially when performed on a bare stage, other than a folding chair, and no...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

State Farm Data Indicates Significant Decrease Troubling Criminal Activity

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Thieves Seem to Have Moved on, Rates Drop for the First Time in Years By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana...
News, Video

(Video) Retired LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Speaks At The Church In Ocean Park Grand Re-Opening

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

The joyful ceremony of the beloved community church in Santa Monica drew a big crowd. @culvercitywlanews Retired LA Supervisor Sheila...

Photo: Facebook
News

Occupied Car in Westfield Culver City Parking Lot Hides a Surprise For Police

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Officer’s Actions and Investigation Yields Arrest  By Dolores Quintana On the afternoon of Saturday, October 21, at approximately 4:40 p.m.,...
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Initiates Hotel Labor Probe In October

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Examination of Labor Practices in Los Angeles Hotels Underway By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has officially...

Photo: Facebook
News

Court Rejects Challenges to Controversial Measure In Contentious Lawsuit

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Tentative Ruling Gives Hope to Housing Advocates and Residents  By Dolores Quintana In a tentative ruling delivered today, the courts...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom’s Signs Housing Package Legislation: 56 Bills Tackle California’s Housing Crisis

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Housing Package Aims to Streamline Construction, Promote Affordable Homes, and Protect Tenants  By Dolores Quintana Governor Gavin Newsom has signed...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Advances Homeless Housing Project Amid Community Concerns

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Hot Button Midvale Project To Go Ahead After City Council Vote By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous decision, the Los...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR