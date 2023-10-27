Culver City Collaborates with City of Los Angeles to Address Encampment in the Area

Joint Effort by Different Agencies Attempts to Make a Difference

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City, in association with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and her Inside Safe program, took significant steps on Tuesday to address the issue of homelessness. The joint initiative, which received support from multiple agencies, including the City of Culver City, Los Angeles Council Districts 5 and 7, the County of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and non-profit partners, successfully offered housing and services to individuals residing at the encampment located near Venice and the 405 Freeway.

More than 50 individuals were provided with housing and services as part of the voluntary Inside Safe effort, emphasizing a compassionate and comprehensive approach to tackling the homelessness crisis. This collaborative endeavor prioritizes the well-being and needs of the unhoused population.

Culver City’s Mayor, Albert Vera, expressed his gratitude in a press statement, stating, “Today’s work demonstrates the positive outcomes that can be achieved when communities come together with empathy and dedication. Our teams worked diligently to connect our unhoused neighbors with essential housing and services. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Mayor Bass, the City of Los Angeles, the outstanding City of Culver City staff, and our esteemed partners in this collective effort to address the homelessness crisis within our cities.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass affirmed the program’s impact, emphasizing its citywide reach, stating, via a press release, “Inside Safe has been an instrumental force throughout Los Angeles, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to housing more Angelenos and transforming lives. I extend my gratitude to Councilmembers Yaroslavsky and Park, Mayor Albert Vera of Culver City, and our County Partners and Supervisor Horvath for their enduring partnership in our shared mission to provide housing and services to the people of Los Angeles.”

Additionally, Culver City, alongside Caltrans, is slated to undertake essential underpass improvements in the near future. This includes graffiti removal, lighting repairs, cleaning, and any other necessary refurbishments to enhance the underpass’s condition. While these vital repairs are underway, Culver City remains unwavering in its dedication to providing housing, shelter, and support to its unhoused residents across the community.

Culver City has made substantial investments to address the housing needs of homeless individuals within the region. With the recent addition of initiatives such as Culver City’s Safe Sleep site, Project Homekey, and Motel Master Leasing, the city has introduced 157 new units of temporary and permanent supportive housing and shelter. State Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan recently lauded Culver City as a “leader” and “a model for the entire County” in addressing homelessness.