West Coast Premiere of Kevin Flynn’s One-Man Show “Fear of Heights“ at the Odyssey Theatre

One-person shows are particularly challenging – especially when performed on a bare stage, other than a folding chair, and no production values except for two famous projections: the photograph of the iconic Hollywood sign and the famous 1932 photo, “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper.” (More about that later.)

It takes a lot to overcome such a lack of visual effects, and somehow, Kevin’s 90-minute monologue, directed by Tim Byron Owen, worked. It was akin to being in Kevin’s living room, where he shared the intimate details of his life with close friends, many of whom were in the supportive audience. It took him a few minutes to get his stride, but once he did, his performance was superb.

We were taken back to his Irish roots, starting with his grandfather, Patty Flynn, who was an ironworker, a profession that was passed down from generation to generation. His grandfather is one of the workers pictured on the far right of that famous 1932 photo, which captured the workers perched on an iron beam dozens of stories above the ground. Some were reading or socializing with each other while Grandpa was the only one holding a bottle of an alcoholic beverage.

These men did this dangerous work and were proud that they could provide for their families, the overriding guiding principle of generations of Irish men. In depicting some of the conversations with his wise father, Kevin assumed a slight physical and vocal shift and spoke with an Irish accent. He told many stories throughout the evening, with one from his early childhood, which was quite revealing about his father’s moral code. He was ten years old and, not being a lazy child, had a paper route. When the weather was inclement, his dad would drive him around his delivery route.

One rainy day, there was a garbage truck blocking the road. Little Kevin noticed that every time the man leaned over to pick up a garbage can, his pants drifted down, revealing his butt crack. He called the man a loser. His father turned off the ignition, put it in park, and took his son by his hand to meet the driver, whose name was Charley. After chatting a bit, it turned out his helper didn’t show up for work, so he had to both drive and collect the garbage himself. Kevin’s dad informed his son that he would be helping Charley for the rest of his shift. When it was over, and Kevin was back in his dad’s car, his father told him never to make fun of someone because of his work, adding that Charley was making an honest living for his family.

Catherine Donovan

That was a particularly remarkable tale, but there were other equally fascinating stories about his life and his zig-zagging career. He adored his mother, who, unlike his dad, who came from a blue-collar family, was born into a well-educated family and was a most loving, patient person. So, growing up, he had two distinguishing points of view – one from the ironworker side to mom’s more intellectually accomplished side.

Now, at an early age, Kevin realized that he had a terrible fear of heights and that it would be impossible for him to follow in his father and grandfather’s work on the iron beams. Not knowing how to fit in, at some point, he decided just to become rich and famous instead. Toward that end, he explored a number of careers, which included technical computer work, playing three seasons of soccer, and stand-up comedy, which brought him closer to his dream.

He entered the Boston Comedy Riot and actually won that competition and began performing all over the country. From there, he drifted into acting, taking a class with Jeff Goldblum, who taught the Meisner technique. Another class member was Marlee Matlin, and he was assigned to do an acting exercise with her called “Listen & Repeat.” and although it is not PC to laugh, his delivery was hilarious, and we all laughed. There were many interesting personal stories throughout the evening, and this multi-gifted performer shared them in a most entertaining manner. Yes, although the road was bumpy, Kevin Flynn did go on to achieve the American Dream and is still at it.

With a limited three-week run, I would say buy your tickets as soon as possible for a delightful look at his Irish-American heritage and checkered career path presented in a most personal and entertaining way.

‘FEAR OF HEIGHTS’

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Written and performed by Kevin Flynn

Directed by: Tim Byron Owen

Run:

October 12 – October 29

• Thursdays at 8:00 p.m.: Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26

• Fridays at 8:00 p.m.: Oct. 13, Oct. 20. Oct. 27

• Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.: Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28

• Sundays at 4:00 p.m.: Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29

Running Time: 90 Minutes (no intermission)

Closing: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Tickets: $30.00

310.477-2055, Ext. 2

www.OdysseyTheatre.com