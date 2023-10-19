(Video) The Opening of Lei’d Cookies in Culver City

The Wait Was an Hour and a Half. The Smorgasburg favorite opened its brick and mortar and had a line wrapped around the block. The cookies were divine. @Lei’d Cookies
