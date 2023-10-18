SpectreVision Co-Founders Take Over Pluto TV for a Thrilling and Free Horror Movie Marathon

Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah Curate a Selection of their Top Horror Films

By Dolores Quintana

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming service, is teaming up with the distinguished genre film production company SpectreVision to deliver an electrifying dose of horror this October. SpectreVision’s co-founders, Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah have crafted an exclusive movie marathon, inviting Pluto TV viewers to embark on a spine-tingling journey through their favorite psychological and horror films for free on Wednesday, October 18, available on the Pluto TV Cult Films channel.

Titled “Ladies’ Night,” the evening’s theme celebrates women-led horror, and to commence the marathon at 5:00 p.m. Wood and Noah will conduct a live stream-along on SpectreVision’s Instagram. This immersive experience allows viewers to watch in real time and gain insight from the hosts’ special commentary.

The lineup for the movie marathon features an array of chilling classics, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience:

“The Babadook”

“Beyond The Black Rainbow”

“Carnival Of Souls”

“Goodnight Mommy”

“The Love Witch”

“The Hitch-Hiker”

“The Invitation”

“Let The Right One In”

As part of the spooky celebration, Wood and Noah hosted a screening of Panos Cosmatos’ masterpiece “Mandy” at the Vidiots Theater in Eagle Rock on October 17 and, during a trivia contest, made a phone call to the film’s director Panos Cosmatos.

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live, linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages, and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids, and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV’s growing international footprint extends across four continents and over 35 markets.

SpectreVision is a production company dedicated to genre-bending works from bold voices in film, television, and gaming. Run by co-founders Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah, the company is responsible for such films as Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Color Out of Space, and many others.