Metro’s CEO Invites LA Residents to Shape the Future in Telephone Town Hall

Photo: Metro LA

Have Your Say on Metro’s Budget and Services on October 19

By Dolores Quintana

Metro invites the Los Angeles community to actively participate in a Telephone Town Hall event hosted by our CEO on Thursday, October 19, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This Town Hall serves as the inaugural step in this year’s budget outreach process, offering all Angelenos the opportunity to provide their valuable insights on Metro’s projects and programs, with a particular focus on public safety, cleanliness, and service enhancements. 

Our dedicated staff will provide updates on these critical operational areas and engage with your questions and feedback. This event is a platform for mutual exchange – a chance for us to learn from you while affording you the opportunity to hear from Metro officials and address your inquiries.

Participation in this event is straightforward and accessible: you can join by phone or through an online stream. To register for Metro’s Telephone Town Hall meeting, please visit: Registration Link

Alternatively, members of the public may participate by phone at the time of the event. For English, please use the toll-free number 888-400-1932, and for Spanish, dial 888-400-9342. For participants with access to computers, the following audio webcast links are provided:

For additional information about the October 19 Telephone Town Hall, please visit our dedicated webpage. Metro Los Angeles looks forward to your participation and appreciates your input as we work together to shape the future of Metro’s services.

Related Posts
Photo: The Getty Museum
News, Upbeat Beat

J. Paul Getty Museum Presents “William Blake: Visionary” Exhibition Opening On October 17

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Long in the Works Exhibit Presented in Collaboration with Tate Museum The J. Paul Getty Museum is proud to announce...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

SpectreVision Co-Founders Take Over Pluto TV for a Thrilling and Free Horror Movie Marathon

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah Curate a Selection of their Top Horror Films By Dolores Quintana Pluto TV, the leading...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Emerging Filmmakers Elevate Their Visions at Los Angeles’ Premier Proof-of-Concept Showcase

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

PROOF Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Cinematic Concepts of Tomorrow In Culver City By Dolores Quintana A new and exciting...

Photo: Louder Than War
News

Author John Robb Presents ‘The Art of Darkness’ – An Exploration of Goth Culture Comes to Los Angeles

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Journalist and Musician’s Book Explores History and Influence of Goth Music By Dolores Quintana Author/Music Scribe/TV Presenter/Environmental Activist and Bass...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Respond to a Series of Incidents Resulting in Apprehensions

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Multiple Arrests and Drug Intervention Took Place This Weekend By Dolores Quintana Over the past weekend, the Culver City Police...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extended Tax Day For Angelenos Is Here, What Help Can You Get From The Federal Tax Board?

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Don’t Miss Out on Programs for Tax Relief, Filing Options, and Scam Protection By Dolores Quintana The California Franchise Tax...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón Pioneers Latine Advisory Board for Inclusive Justice

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Diverse Voices Given Opportunity to Speak  By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Culver City Opens Doors for Community Feedback on the Draft General Plan

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

City Hosts Open House for Input on Future Land Use and Development Goals By Dolores Quintana Culver City is excited...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Sawtelle’s 1940s Home Could Transform into a Modern Multi-Unit Development

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Plans Submitted for a Five-Story Building Seeks Transit Entitlements By Dolores Quintana A recent application submitted to the Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

ICAA-SoCal Recognizes Tim Barber Architects’ Principal for Advocacy of Classical Tradition

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Local Architect to Receive Eighth Annual Legacy Award from ICAA-SoCal  By Dolores Quintana Tim Barber, Principal of Tim Barber Architects,...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor Karen Bass Appoints New LA Homeless Services Authority Commission Member

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council Voted on the Confirmation on October 10 By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass has appointed...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Addresses Seismic Retrofit Program for Soft Story Buildings

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Community Information Meeting to Discuss Mandatory Retrofitting By Dolores Quintana The City Council’s action in 2021 led to the inception...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar Presents a Pasta Celebration on National Pasta Day

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Join Vicini for a Delectable Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu  Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar is set to mark National Pasta...

Photo: Lauren Krohn and Marie Monteiro
News

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Electrifying North American Tour Celebrates Their Visionary Music

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

The Band Arrives In Los Angeles on October 13 for Show at New, Hip Venue, The Bellwether The iconic musical...

Photo: Providence Saint John's Health Center
News

Providence Saint John’s Health Center Seeks Public Assistance to Identify ICU Patient

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Help Reconnect Unconscious Patient Found in Santa Monica Park with Loved Ones By Dolores Quintana Providence Saint John’s Health Center...

