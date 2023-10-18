Metro’s CEO Invites LA Residents to Shape the Future in Telephone Town Hall

Have Your Say on Metro’s Budget and Services on October 19

By Dolores Quintana

Metro invites the Los Angeles community to actively participate in a Telephone Town Hall event hosted by our CEO on Thursday, October 19, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This Town Hall serves as the inaugural step in this year’s budget outreach process, offering all Angelenos the opportunity to provide their valuable insights on Metro’s projects and programs, with a particular focus on public safety, cleanliness, and service enhancements.

Our dedicated staff will provide updates on these critical operational areas and engage with your questions and feedback. This event is a platform for mutual exchange – a chance for us to learn from you while affording you the opportunity to hear from Metro officials and address your inquiries.

Participation in this event is straightforward and accessible: you can join by phone or through an online stream. To register for Metro’s Telephone Town Hall meeting, please visit: Registration Link

Alternatively, members of the public may participate by phone at the time of the event. For English, please use the toll-free number 888-400-1932, and for Spanish, dial 888-400-9342. For participants with access to computers, the following audio webcast links are provided:

English Audio Webcast Link: Click here

Spanish Audio Webcast Link: Click here

For additional information about the October 19 Telephone Town Hall, please visit our dedicated webpage. Metro Los Angeles looks forward to your participation and appreciates your input as we work together to shape the future of Metro’s services.