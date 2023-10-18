Join the Conversation with Renowned Chefs, Savor Scandinavian Small Bites on October 28th at Fat + Flour Culver City

Nicole Rucker and Now Serving LA Host Book Signing and Conversation

By Dolores Quintana

Join pastry chef and owner of Fat + Flour, Nicole Rucker, on Saturday, October 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the new Fat + Flour Culver City location as she welcomes chef/owner Nichole Accettola of San Francisco’s Kantine for the debut of her book, “SCANDINAVIAN FROM SCRATCH++.” Also, surprise! We know the new location of the long-awaited second Fat + Flour on the Westside.

This exciting event will feature Accettola in conversation with Beard Foundation-nominated author and chef/owner of Fat + Flour, Nicole Rucker. Following the engaging discussion, there will be a book signing and a meet and greet session with the authors. Guests can also savor small bites inspired by the book, which will transport your taste buds to the delightful world of Scandinavian cuisine.

“SCANDINAVIAN FROM SCRATCH++” takes you on a culinary journey through Scandinavia, offering an array of sweet and savory delights that can be recreated in your own kitchen. Chef Nichole Accettola, inspired by her years living in Copenhagen, brings the flavors of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark to her San Francisco bakery café, Kantine.

This book is a treasure trove of 75 delicious bakes thoughtfully organized by occasion and complexity, drawing from the rich baking traditions of each Scandinavian country. Explore recipes for mouthwatering treats like Coconut Dream Cake, Black Currant Caves, Cardamom Morning Buns, Saffron Rusks, Gravlax Chive Potato Salad Smørrebrød, and many more. The easy-to-follow recipes will expand your baking horizons and add a special touch to your table, whether it’s for breakfast, brunch, afternoon tea, or holiday celebrations.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet the talented chef Nichole Accettola and engage in a delightful culinary conversation with Nicole Rucker. Book your tickets now by visiting this link.