October 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Opens Doors for Community Feedback on the Draft General Plan

Photo: Official

City Hosts Open House for Input on Future Land Use and Development Goals

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City is excited to host an Open House for community members to review the Draft General Plan, with a special focus on the Fox Hills neighborhood. This event welcomes participants from all areas, not just Fox Hills residents. Whether you prefer in-person or virtual attendance, community input is valuable.

The open house is scheduled for October 19, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at El Rincon Elementary School, 11177 Overland Avenue, Culver City.

The Open House will kick off with a brief presentation about the General Plan Update process, the Plan’s contents, and ways to provide feedback, with a particular focus on the Fox Hills neighborhood. Afterward, in-person attendees can explore stations around the room to learn about various General Plan Elements and offer their insights. Virtual participants can access the stations online and engage with staff to discuss the General Plan.

While RSVPs are appreciated, they are not mandatory for either in-person or virtual attendance. Please visit the project website to RSVP. If you are unable to attend on October 19th. additional opportunities to attend include another hybrid Open House on November 6th and an entirely virtual Open House on November 15th.

If you cannot make it to any of these events, you can still provide feedback on the Public Draft General Plan. Access it online or find printed copies at City Hall’s Planning Counter, the Julian Dixon Library, and the Culver City Senior Center. Submit your comments using the online comment form or send written feedback to:

Advance Planning Division
9770 Culver Boulevard, 3rd Floor
Culver City, CA 90232

The General Plan serves as the City’s primary guide for land use decisions and plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for residents. It embodies the community’s vision for the future, reflecting input collected from numerous community engagement activities and technical analyses conducted since 2019. To realize this vision, the Plan outlines a comprehensive framework of goals, policies, and actions for the City to pursue. Should you have any questions or require further information, feel free to contact Advance Planning staff at (310) 253-5740 or Advance.Planning@CulverCity.org. Your input is greatly valued!

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Sawtelle’s 1940s Home Could Transform into a Modern Multi-Unit Development

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Plans Submitted for a Five-Story Building Seeks Transit Entitlements By Dolores Quintana A recent application submitted to the Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

ICAA-SoCal Recognizes Tim Barber Architects’ Principal for Advocacy of Classical Tradition

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Local Architect to Receive Eighth Annual Legacy Award from ICAA-SoCal  By Dolores Quintana Tim Barber, Principal of Tim Barber Architects,...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor Karen Bass Appoints New LA Homeless Services Authority Commission Member

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council Voted on the Confirmation on October 10 By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass has appointed...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Addresses Seismic Retrofit Program for Soft Story Buildings

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Community Information Meeting to Discuss Mandatory Retrofitting By Dolores Quintana The City Council’s action in 2021 led to the inception...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar Presents a Pasta Celebration on National Pasta Day

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Join Vicini for a Delectable Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu  Vicini Ristorante & Wine Bar is set to mark National Pasta...

Photo: Lauren Krohn and Marie Monteiro
News

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Electrifying North American Tour Celebrates Their Visionary Music

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

The Band Arrives In Los Angeles on October 13 for Show at New, Hip Venue, The Bellwether By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Providence Saint John's Health Center
News

Providence Saint John’s Health Center Seeks Public Assistance to Identify ICU Patient

October 13, 2023

Read more
October 13, 2023

Help Reconnect Unconscious Patient Found in Santa Monica Park with Loved Ones By Dolores Quintana Providence Saint John’s Health Center...

Photo: Instagram Auld Fella and WeHo Sausage Company
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Weekend Celebrations Stretch Into Monday at Auld Fella and Weho Sausage Company

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Rugby World Cup Screenings and Oktoberfest Weho Sausage Company Style By Dolores Quintana Get ready for an exhilarating weekend next...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Local Restaurants and Food Trucks to Deliver Culinary Delights on October 14

October 12, 2023

Read more
October 12, 2023

Culver City’s Art Walk and Roll Festival: A Feast for the Senses On Saturday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. to...

Photo: Instagram: Cafe Lovi
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Unite in Support of Israel Amid Crisis

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Local Eateries Launch Fundraisers and Donations to Send Aid Restaurants are also starting to respond to the attacks in Israel,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Rolls Out California Community Cruiser, Sharing Coffee Love at Local Events

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Experience Dunkin’s Brews on Wheels: Free Coffee Samples and Community Connection For those of you who love Dunkin’, here’s an...
News, Video

(Video) Actor Nicolas Cage’s Triumphant Return to Beyond Fest

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

Legendary Actor and Director of DREAM SCENARIO Kristoffer Borgli Attend West Coast Premiere Screening Q&A at the American Cinematheque’s Aero...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Upbeat Beat

Sustainable Home Goods Marketplace Celebrates the Holiday Season with Purposeful Gifting and Eco-Friendly Design

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

GOODEE Opens Its First West Coast Pop-Up Store in Culver City GOODEE, the B Corp-certified sustainable home goods marketplace, has...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Expend4bles

October 11, 2023

Read more
October 11, 2023

FILM REVIEWEXPEND4BLESRated R103 MinutesReleased September 22nd Expend4bles could have been a fun thriller with cutting-edge action and layered characters. The...
News, Video

(Video) Goodee Is Now Open At Platform In Culver City

October 10, 2023

Read more
October 10, 2023

The sustainable home curated marketplace where good design meets good purpose founded by Byron and Dexter Peart (former co-founders of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR