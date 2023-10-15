Culver City Opens Doors for Community Feedback on the Draft General Plan

City Hosts Open House for Input on Future Land Use and Development Goals

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City is excited to host an Open House for community members to review the Draft General Plan, with a special focus on the Fox Hills neighborhood. This event welcomes participants from all areas, not just Fox Hills residents. Whether you prefer in-person or virtual attendance, community input is valuable.

The open house is scheduled for October 19, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at El Rincon Elementary School, 11177 Overland Avenue, Culver City.

The Open House will kick off with a brief presentation about the General Plan Update process, the Plan’s contents, and ways to provide feedback, with a particular focus on the Fox Hills neighborhood. Afterward, in-person attendees can explore stations around the room to learn about various General Plan Elements and offer their insights. Virtual participants can access the stations online and engage with staff to discuss the General Plan.

While RSVPs are appreciated, they are not mandatory for either in-person or virtual attendance. Please visit the project website to RSVP. If you are unable to attend on October 19th. additional opportunities to attend include another hybrid Open House on November 6th and an entirely virtual Open House on November 15th.

If you cannot make it to any of these events, you can still provide feedback on the Public Draft General Plan. Access it online or find printed copies at City Hall’s Planning Counter, the Julian Dixon Library, and the Culver City Senior Center. Submit your comments using the online comment form or send written feedback to:

Advance Planning Division

9770 Culver Boulevard, 3rd Floor

Culver City, CA 90232

The General Plan serves as the City’s primary guide for land use decisions and plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of life for residents. It embodies the community’s vision for the future, reflecting input collected from numerous community engagement activities and technical analyses conducted since 2019. To realize this vision, the Plan outlines a comprehensive framework of goals, policies, and actions for the City to pursue. Should you have any questions or require further information, feel free to contact Advance Planning staff at (310) 253-5740 or Advance.Planning@CulverCity.org. Your input is greatly valued!