Culver City Addresses Seismic Retrofit Program for Soft Story Buildings

Photo: Facebook

Community Information Meeting to Discuss Mandatory Retrofitting

By Dolores Quintana

The City Council’s action in 2021 led to the inception of the Soft Story Retrofit Program, aimed at ensuring the seismic resilience of existing wood-framed buildings with soft, weak, or open front (SWOF) wall lines. This proactive measure was implemented to mitigate the risk of potential severe damage or collapse during a strong earthquake, safeguarding the city and its residents. (Ordinance No. 2021-013, CCMC 15.02.500).

To execute this vital program effectively, a comprehensive citywide building survey was conducted, successfully identifying multi-story, wood-framed buildings falling under the SWOF category.

As part of the program, Priority I designated properties received a Notice to Comply. Priority I properties are characterized by buildings with more than 12 units or those with more than six units spanning three stories.

The City of Culver City’s Building Safety Division is committed to fostering community awareness and understanding of the Soft Story Seismic Retrofit program. To facilitate this, the division will host a public informational meeting on October 18 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Webex: Virtual Attendance
  • In-Person: City Hall, Patacchia Conference Room, 1st Floor
  • Address: 9770 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

For detailed program information, residents are encouraged to visit the Seismic Retrofit Program – Soft Story “SWOF” page on the City of Culver City’s official website. If you have any inquiries or require assistance, please reach out to the Building Safety Division at (310) 253-5800 or via email at Retrofit@culvercity.org.

