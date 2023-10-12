October 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Weekend Celebrations Stretch Into Monday at Auld Fella and Weho Sausage Company

Photo: Instagram Auld Fella and WeHo Sausage Company

Rugby World Cup Screenings and Oktoberfest Weho Sausage Company Style

By Dolores Quintana

Get ready for an exhilarating weekend next week filled with rugby action. Auld Fella will host visitors wanting to support their favorite teams in the Rugby World Cup games. The stage is set for intense matches, and we invite all rugby fans to join us for the ultimate viewing experience. 

Match Schedule:

  • Saturday, October 14th – Witness the showdown between Ireland and New Zealand at 12:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 15th – Gear up for a thrilling match between France and South Africa at 12:00 p.m.

Your perfect pint awaits you at Auld Fella Brentwood and Culver City, located at 11831 Wilshire Boulevard or  9375 Culver Boulevard in Culver City. Don’t miss out on the heart-pounding action and camaraderie. Join us for a weekend of Rugby World Cup excitement that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s time to show your support and cheer for your team. 

But the celebration doesn’t stop on Sunday; at Citizen Market in Culver City, you have been invited to dust off your lederhosen and join The WeHo Sausage Co. at Citizen Public Market as they celebrate Oktoberfest with Weihenstephaner, the oldest brewery in the world. 

Weihenstephaner will be doing pints in the backyard, and WeHo Sausage Co will be serving up traditional Bavarian fare, including homemade bratwurst and pretzels. There will be fun giveaways for attendees, like glassware and apparel. 

Enjoy games, prizes, beer, and traditional Bavarian bites on Monday, October 16, from 5:00 p.m. Free to join, must be 21 to participate.

