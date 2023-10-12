Local Restaurants and Food Trucks to Deliver Culinary Delights on October 14

Culver City’s Art Walk and Roll Festival: A Feast for the Senses

On Saturday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Culver City’s Art Walk and Roll Festival is bringing together a great roster of local restaurants and food trucks to keep you from getting hungry while you are checking out local arts.

Here’s a delectable preview of the culinary offerings from local restaurants, and food trucks are bound to get taste buds tingling. The festival promises a mouthwatering array of dishes, ranging from savory sandwiches and pastrami sliders to sweet treats and refreshing beverages. For more information and updates about the festival, please visit Culver City Art Walk.

Breakaway Cafe will have beef chili made with Angus beef, smoked onions, lime crema, crispy tortillas, chopped onion, and cilantro and vegan chili with cremini mushrooms and all of the same fixings as the beef chili.

The newly opened Lei’d Cookies will be open and serving all of their delicious cookies, including the pumpkin goat cheese cookie.

Featured Restaurants:

Monroe Place (@monroeplacela) will offer serenity now and big bambino sandwiches, perfect for those craving a hearty bite.

(@monroeplacela) will offer serenity now and big bambino sandwiches, perfect for those craving a hearty bite. Motor City Deli (@motorcitydeli) will tantalize taste buds with their pastrami slider, a crowd-pleaser.

(@motorcitydeli) will tantalize taste buds with their pastrami slider, a crowd-pleaser. Pasta Sisters (@pasta_sisters) is set to impress with lasagna, gnocchi, and pie, showcasing the rich flavors of Italian cuisine.

(@pasta_sisters) is set to impress with lasagna, gnocchi, and pie, showcasing the rich flavors of Italian cuisine. Leid Cookies (@leidcookies) will serve up a delightful trio of options, including chocolate chip, guava goat cheese, and s’mores cookies.

(@leidcookies) will serve up a delightful trio of options, including chocolate chip, guava goat cheese, and s’mores cookies. Ek Valley Restaurant (@ekvalleyrestaurant) will keep attendees refreshed with their agua frescas, perfect for quenching your thirst.

(@ekvalleyrestaurant) will keep attendees refreshed with their agua frescas, perfect for quenching your thirst. Breakaway Café (@breakawaycafela) will provide both vegan and meat chili, catering to a range of dietary preferences.

(@breakawaycafela) will provide both vegan and meat chili, catering to a range of dietary preferences. Des Croissants Paris (@descroissantsparis) is set to offer an array of assorted pastries, making it an ideal destination for pastry enthusiasts.

(@descroissantsparis) is set to offer an array of assorted pastries, making it an ideal destination for pastry enthusiasts. Industry Jazz Café (@industryjazzcafe) is preparing a veggie assorted platter, ideal for those seeking a medley of flavors.

(@industryjazzcafe) is preparing a veggie assorted platter, ideal for those seeking a medley of flavors. Pinches Tacos (@pinches_tacos) will complement the festival with their agua frescas, providing a cool and refreshing option.

Featured Food Trucks: