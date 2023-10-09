Community Leaders Issue Statements About the Attacks In Israel This Weekend

The Mayor, City Council Members, and LA County Supervisors Spoke Out

By Dolores Quintana

In response to the recent attacks in Israel, prominent Los Angeles leaders have issued strong statements condemning the violence and expressing their unwavering support.

Mayor Karen Bass said, via a press release, “I join voices across the nation condemning this horrific attack on Israel. The Los Angeles region has the second-largest Jewish population outside of Israel, and many families are anxiously awaiting developments as they unfold. My thoughts are with those families this morning. Angelenos stand with those under siege, mourning loss. May their memories be a blessing.”

Lindsay Horvath, Los Angeles County Supervisor, Third District, stated, via a press release, “I strongly condemn the attacks on Israel by Hamas and stand in solidarity with the Israeli people at this painful and traumatic time. All responsible for this attack must be held to account. I pray for strength and safety in Israel.”

Holly Mitchell, Los Angeles County Supervisor, Second District, said, via a press release, “The violence inflicted on the people of Israel by Hamas is an atrocity. There is no justification for the loss of innocent lives. I stand with all condemning this assault on humanity and pray for all who are mourning and seeking safety.”

Traci Park, Los Angeles City Councilmember 11th District, stated, via a press release, “I am devastated to learn of the violence and loss of life in Isreal. I condemn these attacks, and I stand with the Israeli people and all Jewish Angelenos, many of whom have family and loved ones in the region.”

Park added that the city of Los Angeles was working with Federal partners to monitor the situation and provide extra security to religious institutions and places of worship. She also advised that residents who might see any suspicious activity should alert the authorities.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman from District 5 Katy Yaroslavsky said via a press release, “I am horrified by the acts of terrorism against Israel early this morning. Los Angeles is home to over half a million Jews, and many of us have close ties to people in harm’s way. I join voices across the nation in offering my deepest sympathies and strong support during this time.”