CIM Group Expands Footprint: Culver City Office Building Proposal Being Reviewed

Developer’s Proposal Envisions Modern Office Building in Culver City Locale

By Dolores Quintana

CIM Group, a Mid-Wilshire-based developer known for its recent construction ventures in West Adams and Jefferson Park, is now directing its attention toward Culver City.

The Culver City Planning Commission was set to review CIM’s proposal on September 27. It aims to revamp a low-rise commercial building located at 8960 Washington Boulevard. The plan entails replacing the existing structure with a new four-story edifice, encompassing 63,693 square feet of office space above a three-level subterranean parking facility accommodating 182 vehicles.

Renderings depict the forthcoming construction as a contemporary low-rise design adorned with materials such as metal screens, aluminum panels, and light gray stucco. The project also involves collaboration with Link Landscape Architecture, with plans including a rooftop deck offering scenic views of Washington Boulevard.

The development’s environmental report notes that the construction timeline for 8960 Washington spans 24 months, commencing in 2024 and concluding in 2026. Despite challenges faced by the office sector due to the lasting impacts of the global pandemic, Culver City has stood out as a resilient segment within the Los Angeles County market in recent years.