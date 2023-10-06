October 6, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo Rehearses With Santa Monica College Dance Students

The rehearsal took place in the Core Performance Center on SMC’s main campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The company, whose goal is “to educate the world about the richness of Mexican culture through dance and music,” is this year’s company-in-residence at SMC. Exclusive to the Santa Monica Mirror / Mirror Media Group. Video by Liam Gifkins. @SMC

@culvercitywlanews Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo Rehearses With Santa Monica College Dance Students. The rehearsal took place in the Core Performance Center on SMC’s main campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The company, whose goal is “to educate the world about the richness of Mexican culture through dance and music,” is this year’s company-in-residence at SMC. Exclusive to the Santa Monica Mirror / Mirror Media Group. Video by Liam Gifkins. @smcedu #hispanichistorymonth #hispanictiktok #dance #folklorico #Mexican #santamonica #santamonicacollege ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

75,000 Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Workers Went On Strike This Week

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Strike Seeks To Resolve Employee’s Concerns About Short Staffing Crisis By Dolores Quintana More than 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser...

Photo: Serve Robotics
News

Robotic Delivery Footage Causes Controversy, Los Angeles Police Department Issues Statement

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Serve Robotics Gave Footage to LAPD After Attempted “Bot-Napping” By Dolores Quintana Following a report from the journalist-founded digital media...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Makes An Announcement in Swastika Vandalism Case

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Recent Surge of Hateful Vandalism Has Shocked Neighborhoods In Last Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
News, Video

(Video) Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka’s 6th Annual Fiesta Mexicana In Culver City

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Look At Those Delicious Tacos, That Burrito, and Cocktail. What a great way to celebrate National Taco Day and Hispanic...

Photo: Instagram: leidcookies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies Grand Opening: A Sweet Celebration in Culver City

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

A Special Fall Cookie Is Also On The Bakery’s New Menu  By Dolores Quintana Lei’d Cookies is excited to extend...

Photo: Instagram: dinela
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Explore Los Angeles’ Culinary Diversity with Special Menus at Local Eateries

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Dine LA Restaurant Week Returns to Delight Food Enthusiasts By Dolores Quintana Dine LA, that dining institution that allows you...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ralphs Grocery Company’s Six-Year Journey to End Hunger and Waste

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Partnership with The Ugly Company Takes Aim at Food Waste  By Dolores Quintana Ralphs Grocery Company marked six years of...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver CityBus Offers Free Fares on Clean Air Day for a Greener Commute

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Reduce Pollution, Save Money, and Breathe Easy on October 4th By Dolores Quintana Culver CityBus has announced that the municipal...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro Promotes Clean Air: Enjoy FREE Metro Rides on California Clean Air Day

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Join the Movement to Improve Air Quality – Ride Metro for Free on October 4 By Dolores Quintana Metro proudly...

Photo: Instagram: lacjcod
News, Upbeat Beat

Year 3 CFCI Care Grants: Funding Opportunities Now Open for LA County Community Organizations

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

JCOD Launches Year 3 CFCI Care Grants For Community Empowerment By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County government has announced...
News, Video

(Video) Chef Lala Demonstrates Using The Ugly Company Dried Fruit

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

At the Westwood Ralphs As Part of the Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Initiative 6th Year Anniversary @culvercitywlanews Chef Lala Demonstrates Using...

Photo: Facebook
News

Knife-Wielding Suspect Apprehended by CCPD Special Enforcement Team

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Officers Successfully Detain Individual with Large Knife  By Dolores Quintana On September 22, 2023, officers from the Culver City Police...

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
News

Several Different Neighborhoods on the Westside Hit With Hate Crime Vandalism

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Residents’ Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas  By Dolores Quintana There have been multiple reports of vandalism and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Be Ready: FEMA and FCC To Conduct Emergency Alert System This Week

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Nationwide Drill Aims to Ensure Preparedness and Public Safety  By Dolores Quintana On October 4, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County’s Historic $1.53 Billion Settlement to Combat Homelessness Receives Federal Approval

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Agreement Provides 3,000 Beds and Expands Support for Mental Health and Substance Use By Dolores Quintana A federal court has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR