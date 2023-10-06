(Video) Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo Rehearses With Santa Monica College Dance Students

The rehearsal took place in the Core Performance Center on SMC’s main campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The company, whose goal is “to educate the world about the richness of Mexican culture through dance and music,” is this year’s company-in-residence at SMC. Exclusive to the Santa Monica Mirror / Mirror Media Group. Video by Liam Gifkins. @SMC

#hispanictiktok #dance #folklorico #Mexican #santamonica #santamonicacollege ♬ original sound – westsidetoday @culvercitywlanews Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo Rehearses With Santa Monica College Dance Students. The rehearsal took place in the Core Performance Center on SMC’s main campus on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The company, whose goal is “to educate the world about the richness of Mexican culture through dance and music,” is this year’s company-in-residence at SMC. Exclusive to the Santa Monica Mirror / Mirror Media Group. Video by Liam Gifkins. @smcedu #hispanichistorymonth