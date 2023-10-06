Robotic Delivery Footage Causes Controversy, Los Angeles Police Department Issues Statement

Serve Robotics Gave Footage to LAPD After Attempted “Bot-Napping”

By Dolores Quintana

Following a report from the journalist-founded digital media company 404 Media, using information that was accessed through FOIA records requests, the Los Angeles Police Department has issued a statement related to media reports, such as the one from 404 Media and other outlets, about delivery robot footage.

The brief LAPD press release stated, “Recent reports have indicated that robotic delivery services are providing video footage to the Los Angeles Police Department. This is only true in cases where the robotic delivery company has been the victim of a crime.

The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to constitutional policing and is sensitive to privacy concerns while holding those who commit crime accountable.”

The robot delivery company that handles deliveries for Uber Eats is Serve Robotics. Serve Robotics reportedly exchanged emails with the LAPD, which led to the company giving footage of the attempted theft of a delivery robot, which ended in a conviction. However, the emails also indicated that the company and the LAPD allegedly wished to collaborate further.