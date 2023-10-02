Several Different Neighborhoods on the Westside Hit With Hate Crime Vandalism

Residents’ Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas

By Dolores Quintana

There have been multiple reports of vandalism and hate crimes in more than one neighborhood on the Westside of Los Angeles. According to NBC Los Angeles and Fox News, at least four cars were defaced with swastikas with spray paint, and, in one case, a swastika was carved into the hood of one resident’s car in the Ladera Heights and View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhoods, causing concern and alarm.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, September 29, the Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station received multiple reports of vandalism incidents involving the spray-painting of swastikas on victims’ vehicles. The victims discovered these acts of vandalism in the morning after their vehicles had been parked overnight on the street in front of their residences. The press release stated that, as of now, there is no available information regarding the suspect(s) involved in these incidents.

The LASD has asked that Individuals with any information related to the incidents in the Marina or similar ones in the vicinity are strongly encouraged to reach out to the Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station at (310) 482-6000 or contact Detective Wong, the LASD Major Crimes Bureau Hate Crime Coordinator, at (323)- 267-4819.

Per the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) press release, The LAPD is aware of several Vandalism and Hate Crimes involving unknown suspects spray painting swastikas on vehicles. These crimes are being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as well as LAPD’s Pacific and 77th Street Areas and may be connected. The LAPD will work closely with our law enforcement partners. Remember to report suspicious activity to the police, and if you see something, say something.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact their local community police station. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)

For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, the option to contact “Crime Stoppers” is available by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, individuals can utilize their smartphones by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.