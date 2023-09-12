Los Angeles Man Pleads Guilty to Spate of Armed Robberies and Carjacking

Some of the Crimes Took Place In Culver City and Marina Del Rey

By Dolores Quintana

Namir Malik Ali Greene, a 23-year-old resident of Los Angeles, entered a guilty plea today in federal court, acknowledging his involvement in a carjacking and eight armed robberies targeting gas stations and convenience stores across Los Angeles County in April. Greene pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery.

Per his plea agreement, on the morning of April 4, Greene carried out a robbery at a gas station in Marina del Rey. After making a purchase and ensuring all customers had exited the establishment, he placed a brown paper bag on the counter and threatened the clerk, stating, “Put everything in there.” While brandishing what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun (later revealed to be a BB gun), Greene demanded money. Fearing for their safety, the clerk emptied the cash register and handed over $700, after which Greene promptly fled the store.

In his plea agreement, Greene also admitted to committing seven additional armed robberies between April 4 and April 8, targeting gas stations and convenience stores in various locations, including Long Beach, Whittier, South Los Angeles, Pomona, and Culver City.

Furthermore, Greene confessed to a carjacking incident on April 15, during which he forcibly took a 2010 Honda Accord owner’s vehicle while armed with a BB gun. Greene has remained in federal custody since his arrest on April 18.

United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett has scheduled a sentencing hearing for November 29. At this hearing, Greene could face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Orange County Violent Crime Task Force (OCVCTF) spearheaded the investigation, with collaboration from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division and the Ontario Police Department. The OCVCTF comprises federal and local law enforcement agencies, including the ATF, Brea Police Department, Santa Ana Police Department, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and Fullerton Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jeffrey M. Chemerinsky and Jena A. MacCabe from the Violent and Organized Crime Section are handling the case.