September 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Elon Musk Blames Santa Monica School for Turning Daughter Into Communist

Photo: Facebook: Fox News

The Views of the Tesla CEO’s Daughter Likely Influenced His “Anti-Woke” Stance

By Zach Armstrong

In an upcoming biography, Elon Musk says a private K-12 Santa Monica school is at fault for the anti-wealth views of his transgender daughter who regrets being related to the billionaire in any way, the Daily Mail reported.

In the Wall Street Journal excerpt from author Walter Isaacson’s book “Elon Musk”, 19-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson’s spiteful views of her father is described as Musk’s most painful experience since the sudden death of his 10-week-old firstborn. According to the book, Musk didn’t show disdain for his daughter’s gender transition. It was while she attended the Crossroads School of Arts and Sciences, with annual tuition costs as much as $50,000, when she began to voice Marxist-leaning views.  

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk told the author. The South African-born entrepreneur also compared Crossroads to Twitter’s platform, saying it had “become infected by a similar mindset that suppressed right wing and anti-establishment voices,” LA Magazine reported. A conviction that led to Musk’s infamous 2022 Twitter takeover. 

Musk, first recognized as the real-life Tony Stark figure behind SpaceX and Tesla, has taken it upon himself to defeat what he describes as “woke ideology”, a term affiliated with political correctness, race and gender diversity initiatives, censorship and Marxism. Reports from Daily Mail and LA Magazine don’t indicate that Musk explains how Crossroads encouraged his daughter’s views. The school’s website states it prepares students to “think critically,” and “commit themselves to lives that value community, justice and activism.” It also includes a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office that overlooks several programs. The school also established a Rise Committee to use “radical empathy” in its recommendations of improving diversity.

Crossroads has not responded to inquiries from Santa Monica Mirror.

 Opened in 1971, Crossroads is ranked No. 6 in Niche’s Best High Schools for Arts in California, and has been called a “nepotism baby” school for its history of educating the children of celebrities. Some famous alumni include Kate Hudson, Jonah Hill, Gwyneth Paltrow and both Deschanel sisters.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams Partnership Event

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

This event took place on the LMU campus. @culvercitywlanews Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams Partnership Event. This...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Man Pleads Guilty to Spate of Armed Robberies and Carjacking

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Some of the Crimes Took Place In Culver City and Marina Del Rey By Dolores Quintana Namir Malik Ali Greene,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines to Tackle Variants and Bolster Protection

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

New Vaccines Target Current Variants and Enhance Protection Against Covid Variants By Dolores Quintana On Monday, September 11, the U.S....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Files Lawsuit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers Alleging Opioid Crisis Responsibility

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Lawsuit Alleges Collusion with Manufacturers to Promote Addictive Painkillers By Dolores Quintana A little-known group of middlemen in the prescription...

Photo: hrdwrkshp
News, Real Estate

New Podium-Style Apartment Building ‘The Jagger’ Opens For Rentals In Palms

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Striking Architecture and Sawtooth Roof Define This Overland Avenue Addition By Dolores Quintana Palms has welcomed the completion of “The...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News, Real Estate

Federal Challenge to Measure ULA Dismissed: Los Angeles Superior Court Now the Only Arena For ULA Legal Challenge

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Judge Redirects Controversial Dispute, Leaving Fate of ULA in the Hands of Local Courts By Dolores Quintana On September 5th,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles General Plan Land Use Element Draft Updates Released

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

CD 11 Councilmember Will Hold Listening Session For Residents  By Dolores Quintana The General Plan Land Use Element of Los...

Photo: Official
News

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Magical “Something to Crow About!” Comes to the Westwood Library

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

A Whimsical Farm Adventure for All Ages, Hosted by Friends of Westwood Library By Dolores Quintana A magical puppet show...

Photo: Official
Film, News, Reviews

Film Review: Gran Turismo

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

FILM REVIEWGRAN TURISMORated PG-13135 MinutesReleased August 25th “I would say I’m obsessed with cars,” says Neil Blomkamp, director of the...

Photo: Keemia Zhang
News, Sports

Loyola Marymount University and LA Rams Announce Longterm Partnership

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Rams to Provide Events and Internships for LMU Students “With hearts ablaze, with spirits high, we declare – whose house?...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Thwart Bike Theft and Vehicle Burglary; Suspects Apprehended

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Police Response and Effective Investigations Lead to Arrests and Property Recovery By Dolores Quintana Responding to reports of criminal activities,...
News, Video

(Video) Odd One Out Craft Milk Tea Now Open in Sawtelle

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

They’ve got lines and have sold out. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Boulevard, right next to Article Patisserie in Sawtelle....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Collaboration for ‘GUTS’ Album Release

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans  By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

In-N-Out’s 75th Anniversary Celebration: Grab Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Tickets Selling Fast for In-N-Out’s Historic 75th Anniversary Festival and Concert By Dolores Quintana If you’re an ardent In-N-Out aficionado...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wendy’s Joins In On The Pumpkin Spice Trend With A Pumpkin Spice Frosty

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Pumpkin Spice Frosty and More, Along with a Charitable Twist As the leaves begin to change and the air turns...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR