Two Recent Arrests In Culver City Were Resolved Peacefully Without Incident

A Stabbing Involved Juveniles, A Traffic Stop Yielded a Loaded Weapon

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has made multiple arrests in two recent incidents. One took place on Prospect Avenue, and another arrest was made during a traffic stop near Washington Place and Bentley.

On August 23, 2023, at approximately 3:18 p.m., Culver City Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing incident unfolding in the 3800 Block of Prospect Ave. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers promptly detained three juveniles involved in the incident.

Among them, two juveniles had sustained stab wounds to the abdominal region and were bleeding. Culver City Fire Personnel arrived promptly and provided immediate medical attention, subsequently transporting the injured juveniles to a nearby hospital in serious condition. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

The third juvenile, identified as the suspect, was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) for processing. Importantly, there are currently no threats to public safety stemming from this incident.

Individuals possessing any information pertinent to this incident are urged to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or reach out to the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

On Thursday, August 24th, at 8 p.m., CCPD Officers conducted a traffic stop at Washington Pl. and Bentley Ave. The driver, who was on probation, proclaimed himself as a gang member. During the Officer’s investigation, they discovered a loaded .38 Special revolver and meth. The driver was ultimately arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm without incident.