September 4, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Talon smith to deliver a highly anticipated stellar performance of sergei rachmaninoff’s piano concerto no. 3

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 7.

Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Talon Smith will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30, on October 7, 2023, at the BroadStage in Santa Monica, CA.

Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 has the reputation of being one of the most technically and musically challenging concertos in the piano repertoire. Owing to its difficulty, the concerto is respected, even feared, by many pianists. Josef Hofmann, the pianist to whom the work was dedicated, never publicly performed it, saying that it “wasn’t for” him. Gary Graffman lamented that he had not learned this concerto as a student when he was “still too young to know fear.”

In 1927, Vladimir Horowitz performed the concerto for Rachmaninoff in New York and received his feedback. Horowitz’s 1930 studio recording of the concerto brought immense popularity to the composition around the world. Today, the composition is seen by many as the pinnacle of Rachmaninoff’s career as a composer.

Los Angeles area classical music enthusiasts are encouraged to get their tickets fast for a sensational performance of Rachmaninoff’s epic Piano Concerto No. 3 by the extraordinarily gifted pianist Talon Smith—it is anticipated to be a sellout concert!

Talon Smith is a 21-year-old virtuoso pianist and composer who inspires audiences with his emotionally moving, intensely poetic, impeccably colored, and technically stunning performances. Talon won his first international competition at age 14. From there, his career has continued to soar with an abundance of triumphant achievements.

On August 22, 2023, SF Classical Voice announced that Talon Smith had won four audience choice awards: “A runaway winner here, as the young pianist’s supporters came out in droves to vote for his February recital in Santa Monica, where he performed his 24 Preludes, Op. 1, just published in January. That program also takes gold in the Best New Music Performance and Best Instrumental Recital categories, and the composition itself scores as Best New Discovery.

On February 18, 2023, Truman Wang of Classical Voice wrote, “The program saw Mr. Smith playing works by Chopin (G-minor Ballade), Stravinsky (Op.7 Etudes) and Ravel’s fiendishly difficult Gaspard de la nuit. Once again, the young virtuoso placed his technical mastery at the service of poetry and the singing line. Vladimir Horowitz famously said ‘There is no shortage of pianists, only a shortage of composers.’ In the new 24 Preludes by Talon Smith (Op.1) – an astonishing collection of pieces with varying styles and emotions – one had a renewed hope for the future of new music, music that speaks to the hearts of the common men and women unencumbered by the demands of academia.”

Talon is a “two thumbs up” Gramophone favorite, winning their highest praises—they described Talon as a “master pianist with an old soul…lifting the music…into the opera house, as if there were a great orchestra in tow” and “evoking memories of Josef Hoffman’s 1937 legendary Golden Jubilee performance.”

The October 7, 2023, concert will also include the cheery, pastoral Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73, by Johannes Brahms. The symphony will radiate energy and optimism from start to finish under the baton of Maestro Kahn conducting the Vicente Chamber Orchestra.

Come and experience a sensational performance of these two iconic classical music works by Rachmaninoff and Brahms. Get your tickets at TalonSmithMusic.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LGBTQ+ Friendly Bar Was The Target of an Arsonist, Asks for Public Support

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

Sorry Not Sorry Endures Business Struggles After Arson Attack  By Keemia Zhang Sorry Not Sorry, a popular Westside bar –...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

City Council Passes Motion Making Selling or Leasing of RVs as Housing Illegal

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

Motion Next Goes to Transportation and Housing and Homelessness Committees By Dolores Quintana Councilmember Traci Park’s motion to the Los...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Strays

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

FILM REVIEWSTRAYSRated R93 MinutesReleased August 18th I’m not usually drawn to movies with talking animals. “Strays,” though, is so skillfully...

Photo: Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sorry Not Sorry: Where Fine Whiskey Meets Tiki Magic In Their Spacious Beer Garden

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

The Restaurant Offers SAG-AFTRA, WGA Discount This Summer By Dolores Quintana Sorry Not Sorry is a playful rosé-wine and cocktail-forward...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetladyjanecakeshop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Savor the Sweet Sound of Beyoncé with Sweet Lady Jane’s Exclusive Pink Lemonade Cupcake

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Sweet Lady Jane Cake Shop Welcomes Queen Bey to LA with a Limited-Edition Delight  By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lady Jane...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Councilwoman Heather Hutt Introduces Motion to Ban Cashless Retail Businesses

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Move Comes After More Restaurants and Stores Stop Accepting Cash  By Dolores Quintana Council District 10’s Councilwoman, Heather Hutt, has...
News, Video

(Video) Lisa Vanderpump Has Brought Back PUMP Restaurant Right Next To TomTom

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

The PUMP brunch is back, and we’ll see what the future holds for both restaurants. @culvercitywlanews Lisa Vanderpump Has Brought...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

El Segundo Little League Sensation: From Local Team to World Champions

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Historic Victory, Dodger Stadium Celebration, and a Parade to Remember By Dolores Quintana The Little League World Series victors hailing...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

“Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” Takes Center Stage at Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

A Compelling Journey Through Teenage Turmoil, Runs Through Sept. 17 By Dolores Quintana Kirk Douglas Theatre presents the riveting drama...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Google Empowers Seeks To Empower Small Businesses with Cybersecurity Know-How

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

Collaboration with Local Leaders Enhances Digital Skills and Protects Businesses By Dolores Quintana In collaboration with the Los Angeles County...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Defuse Tense Situation Involving Armed Individual and Yard Fire

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

Crisis Negotiation Tactics Lead to a Safe Resolution in Culver City  By Dolores Quintana Last week, Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Facebook
News

Four Juveniles Apprehended in Culver City Big 5 Sporting Goods Robbery

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Replica BB Guns By Dolores Quintana On August 24, in an...
News

Los Angeles Police Department Organized Retail Crime Taskforce Partnership Announces Arrests

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

11 Suspects Have Been Taken Into Custody For Flash Mob Style Robberies By Dolores Quintana In response to a concerning...

Photo: Facebook
News

DUI Enforcement Operations On Holiday Weekend Launched By Los Angeles Police Department

August 28, 2023

Read more
August 28, 2023

End of Summer Travel Season Initiative Aims to Curb Impaired Driving and Accidents By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police...
News, Video

(Video) Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Back At Starbucks

August 27, 2023

Read more
August 27, 2023

Ah, the first PSL is how you know it’s almost fall. @Starbucks newest fall menu was released on August 24...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR