Google Empowers Seeks To Empower Small Businesses with Cybersecurity Know-How

Collaboration with Local Leaders Enhances Digital Skills and Protects Businesses

By Dolores Quintana

In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Google hosted a vital cybersecurity workshop for small businesses in Playa Vista on August 21. The event featured the esteemed presence of U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA-36), who emphasized the significance of California businesses acquiring digital skills.

Congressman Lieu shared his personal connection to small businesses, stating, “Growing up in a small business family, I know that small businesses are an essential part of the American economy, providing jobs for millions and creating vibrant communities across our nation.” He continued, “To ensure that all American families have the same opportunities that mine did, we must continue to provide small businesses and their employees with the digital training and skills they need to succeed.”

The workshop, titled “Cybersecurity and Your Small Business,” aimed to equip Playa Vista’s small business community with the knowledge and tools to safeguard their operations and customers from cyber threats as they expand their online presence.

Recent surveys reveal that 85% of small and medium-sized business leaders express greater comfort using digital tools when equipped with a cybersecurity plan. The collaboration with Google underscores the commitment of regional business leaders to empower small businesses in a competitive marketplace.

Maria S. Salinas, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, expressed excitement about the digital resources made available to the local business community, stating, “We are excited the regional business community will have access to digital resources to help strengthen and support their success in a competitive marketplace.”

Stephen Cheung, President and CEO of LAEDC, highlighted the importance of Google’s partnership in supporting small businesses, calling them “the heart and foundation of our regional economy.”

Roberto Martinez, Grow with Google’s Los Angeles-based Digital Coach, led the cybersecurity workshop. With 15 years of digital marketing expertise, he provided hands-on coaching to help small businesses realize their potential.

Javier González, Google’s Head of Government & External Affairs for California, affirmed Google’s commitment to empowering small businesses in California. He stated, “We’re proud to continue this work by partnering with the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity to help more small businesses and entrepreneurs in Playa Vista and surrounding areas grow their online presence, learn cybersecurity skills to protect their businesses, and unlock new sources of revenue.”

For more information on upcoming local workshops and resources, please visit g.co/grow/digitalcoachCA.