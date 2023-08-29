Culver City Police Defuse Tense Situation Involving Armed Individual and Yard Fire

Crisis Negotiation Tactics Lead to a Safe Resolution in Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

Last week, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers, in collaboration with Culver City Fire Department (CCFD), responded to the 11000 Block of Ocean Ave following reports of an unusual odor of smoke emanating from the backyard of a residence under construction.

Upon their arrival, officers made their way into the backyard, where they encountered an individual armed with a machete. Despite repeated communication attempts in both English and Spanish, the subject adamantly refused to drop the weapon. A small fire had ignited in one corner of the yard, and a severed power line from a nearby pole had fallen into the swimming pool, resulting in sparks and smoke.

Officers, employing Crisis Negotiation Tactics, made numerous efforts to de-escalate the situation, but the individual remained uncooperative, holding onto the machete.

After a brief interval, officers resumed negotiations, successfully convincing the individual to relinquish the machete and exit the yard. He was taken into custody without any further issues.

CCFD personnel assessed the individual, confirming he had not sustained any injuries. They proceeded to secure the live wire in the rear yard, eliminating any potential hazards.

The subject was subsequently transported to CCPD, where he was booked on charges of arson, trespassing, being under the influence of methamphetamines, and damaging electrical power lines.