Four Juveniles Apprehended in Culver City Big 5 Sporting Goods Robbery

Photo: Facebook

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Recovery of Stolen Replica BB Guns

By Dolores Quintana

On August 24, in an incident that happened yesterday just after 3 p.m., the Culver City Police Department responded to a call that a robbery had taken place at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store at 4343 Sepulveda Blvd. The call indicated that multiple juveniles were involved in a theft from the establishment.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers gathered information that four juveniles had unlawfully accessed the gun counter within the store, making off with several replica BB guns. During the commission of the robbery, one of the juveniles physically assaulted a store employee, while another made threats and appeared to be reaching for an item concealed within his waistband.

Officers initiated a search of the vicinity, ultimately locating the four juveniles near Sawtelle Blvd, close to Braddock Dr. The individuals were detained without further incident. The investigation led to the positive identification of the apprehended juveniles by the victim. Multiple replica firearms were also recovered.

The four juveniles were subsequently arrested and transported to the Culver City Police Department. They have since been booked, cited, and subsequently released to their respective guardians.

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Accomplished Leaders Join The Music Center’s Board, Strengthening Its Commitment to the Arts and Community Enrichment

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

The Music Center Welcomes New Leaders to Its Board of Directors  By Dolores Quintana The Board of Directors of The...

