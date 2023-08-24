August 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Erewhon, Becky G, and MALK Launch Exclusive ‘Swirl-Chata’ Super Smoothie for Charity

Photo: Official

Enjoy a Star-Powered, Nutrient-Packed Smoothie at Erewhon Tonic Bars

By Dolores Quintana

Erewhon, the renowned health food retailer, has unveiled its latest superstar collaboration, and it’s not your average smoothie. Teaming up with music sensation Becky G, Erewhon is now offering the exclusive ‘Swirl-Chata’ smoothie at its tonic bars, available from now until September 15th. What’s even better? A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will go to support two charitable organizations: the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation and Justice for Migrant Women. 

Erewhon, known for its commitment to quality and wellness, has once again curated a unique and nutritious blend of ingredients for this limited-time offering:

  • Organic MALK Almond Milk: Ensuring a creamy texture without gums, oils, or fillers often found in alternative milks.
  • Lundberg Rice: A foundation for the smoothie, adding substance and a wholesome grain component.
  • Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water: Infusing the smoothie with refreshing coconut notes and essential electrolytes.
  • Primal Kitchen Vanilla Collagen: Boosting protein content while delivering a delightful vanilla flavor.
  • Eidon Electrolytes: Contributing to hydration and overall health.
  • Cinnamon: Adding a touch of spice and flavor complexity.
  • Bananas: For natural sweetness and creaminess.
  • Dates: Offering natural sugar and a rich, caramel-like taste.
  • Tocos: Providing vitamin E and a creaminess akin to ice cream.
  • Coconut Cream: Enhancing the smoothie’s tropical profile.
  • Homemade Superfood Caramel: A special concoction of dates, maple syrup, dandy blend, and he shou wu, adding a luxurious caramel flavor with a superfood twist.

The ‘Swirl-Chata’ smoothie is designed to delight the taste buds while providing a nourishing boost of nutrients. Becky G, known for her advocacy and philanthropy, was thrilled to collaborate with Erewhon on this venture, especially given the charitable component. This premium charity smoothie costs $18.00. 

Jason Bronstad, CEO of MALK Organic, “As big fans of Becky G, MALK is thrilled to be a brand partner for the Becky G x Erewhon “Swirl-Chata” smoothie. Here at MALK, we are all about clean ingredients, and using MALK as the plant-based milk in this delicious smoothie keeps it super clean and free of gums, oils, and fillers.”

For every purchase of the ‘Swirl-Chata,’ Erewhon will contribute to the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, founded by actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, which empowers high school students to lead active lives and make healthy choices. Additionally, funds will also be donated to Justice for Migrant Women, an organization dedicated to empowering migrant women to gain access to justice, equity, and human rights.

So, if you’re in the mood for a superstar smoothie that not only tantalizes your taste buds but also supports meaningful causes, head over to Erewhon’s tonic bars and grab a ‘Swirl-Chata’ before September 15th. It’s a win-win for your taste buds and these two vital charities.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Maple Block Meat Company’s BBQ Extravaganza Continues All Over Los Angeles

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

Maple Block Meat Opens Second Location at The Grand Central Market By Dolores Quintana Maple Block Meat Company, the Culver...

Photo: @la_brandoni_pepperoni
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste of Summer: Introducing the ‘Check Yo’ Self’ Pizza Delight From Brandoni Pepperoni This Weekend

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

Savor the Season with a Fresh Prosciutto, Fig, and Pistachio Fusion Pizza By Dolores Quintana After the Hurriquake of last...

Photo: @leidcookies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies Is Coming to Culver City, Promising a Sweet Sensation

August 23, 2023

Read more
August 23, 2023

The POC-Owned Cookie Company To Open a Brick and Mortar Shop By Dolores Quintana Culver City is about to get...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Accomplished Leaders Join The Music Center’s Board, Strengthening Its Commitment to the Arts and Community Enrichment

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

The Music Center Welcomes New Leaders to Its Board of Directors  By Dolores Quintana The Board of Directors of The...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City City Council Commends Individuals for Their Dedication to the Community

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Former Commissioners, Board, and Committee Members Were Recognized  By Dolores Quintana The Culver City City Council recently held a ceremony...

Photo: Facebook, Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Fiesta de Ballona Summer Festival Returns with Free Admission, Carnival Rides, Live Entertainment, and More

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Get Ready to Fiesta! Fiesta La Ballona 2023: Three Days of Non-Stop Fun in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Get...
News, Video

(Video) Mount Gay Rum Event In Venice At Belles Beach House

August 22, 2023

Read more
August 22, 2023

Tasty snacks, delicious cocktails and cool tunes at @Mount Gay Rum House. Fantastic. @culvercitywlanews Tasty snacks, delicious cocktails and cool...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Emerges Unscathed from Tropical Storm Hilary’s Wrath

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Cleanup Efforts Underway and DWP Working On Restoring Power By Dolores Quintana Tropical Storm Hilary spared Los Angeles from any...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Male Suspect After Attack With Kitchen Shears In Church

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Victim Hospitalized, Suspect in Custody; Authorities Appeal for Information on Motive By Keemia Zhang On August 20, the Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Suspects Apprehended After Discharging Firearm; Multiple Agencies Collaborate in the Operation

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Culver City Police Respond Swiftly as Road Rage Incident Turns Violent  By Dolores Quintana On August 19th, at 9:10 pm,...

Photo: Official
News

DCBA Urges Vigilance as Tropical Storm Hilary Triggers Consumer Protection Measures

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Emergency Declaration Prompts Price Gouging Warning in Los Angeles County By Dolores Quintana On August 20, 2023, as Tropical Storm...

Photo: Facebook
News

City of Los Angeles and County of Los Angeles Press Conference For August 20

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Updates from City and County Officials About the Ongoing Tropical Storm  By Dolores Quintana The National Weather Service issued this...

Photo: LAHSA
News, Real Estate

LAHSA Announced Rapid Response to Tropical Storm Hilary Starting On August 17

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Collaborative Efforts, Shelters Provide Safety Amidst Adverse Weather By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has been...

Photo: AC Martin
News, Real Estate

Ambitious Multifamily and Retail Project at Sepulveda-Manchester Intersection

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Cityview’s Redevelopment Vision To Transform Westchester Area By Dolores Quintana In a bid to transform the urban landscape near the...
News

The City of Culver City Issues Guidance as Tropical Storm Hilary Approaches Los Angeles

August 20, 2023

Read more
August 20, 2023

Emergency Activation, Safety Tips, Community Support in the Face of Adverse Weather By Dolores Quintana As Tropical Storm Hilary continues...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR