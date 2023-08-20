The City of Culver City Issues Guidance as Tropical Storm Hilary Approaches Los Angeles

Emergency Activation, Safety Tips, Community Support in the Face of Adverse Weather

By Dolores Quintana

As Tropical Storm Hilary continues its path towards Southern California, the City of Culver City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has sprung into action, activating at Level 3 as of 1:00 PM today, Sunday, August 20, 2023. A Level 3 activation indicates that a dedicated team of EOC staff is actively monitoring the situation. Weather experts are predicting heavy rainfall and high winds to persist throughout the night and into Monday morning.

Key Reminders for Residents

Stay Informed: Residents are advised to stay updated by monitoring local news for official warnings and evacuation orders. Social media and alerts are also valuable resources for staying informed. Travel Caution: Non-essential travel during the storm is discouraged. If travel is necessary, use extreme caution, and never attempt to drive, walk, or swim through flooded areas. Power Outages: In case of a power outage, turn off all appliances and keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage. Southern California Edison customers can report power outages online or call (800) 611-1911. Generator Safety: If using a portable generator, follow safety instructions diligently, and never use generators indoors. Downed Power Lines: Steer clear of downed and hanging power lines, as electrical currents can travel through water. For downed power lines, call 9-1-1 immediately. Report Hazards: Promptly report any blocked or clogged street catch basins, downed trees, or signal outages to the City of Culver City Public Works Department at (310) 253-5635. Emergency Calls: Keep 9-1-1 lines open for genuine emergencies.

City’s Response Efforts

The City of Culver City is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents during this storm. Coordination efforts among all City departments and local response agencies are ongoing. Two notable department responses include:

The Department of Public Works has undertaken significant mitigation measures leading up to the storm. They are also actively monitoring and patrolling the city. Residents encountering clogged storm drains or downed trees are encouraged to report these hazards to the Public Works Department at (310) 253-5635. Housing and Human Services: This department has been diligently preparing for the storm by collaborating with various City departments. They have secured the City’s Safe Sleep Site and are ready to provide temporary housing to community members along Ballona Creek if needed. Those in need of shelter resources can call 2-1-1.

Questions? Contact the City of Culver City

For more information on how the City of Culver City is responding to Tropical Storm Hilary, visit the City’s webpage dedicated to the storm or call (310) 253-6000. The hotline will be staffed until 8:00 PM tonight (8/20) and during normal City business hours (7:30 AM – 5:30 PM, Monday – Friday). If you reach voicemail, please leave your name, address, phone number, email address, and your questions, and the City will respond promptly. In an emergency, always dial 9-1-1.

Additional Information and Resources

As Culver City prepares for Tropical Storm Hilary, the safety and well-being of its residents remain the top priority. By staying informed and following safety guidelines, residents can help ensure their safety during this weather event