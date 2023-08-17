CCPD Officers Apprehend Vehicle Burglary Suspects, Recover Stolen Property

Motor Vehicle Burglary Incident on Jefferson Blvd Leads To Arrests

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a recent motor vehicle burglary. The incident unfolded in the 9300 block of Jefferson Blvd, where officers were promptly dispatched after receiving reports of the burglary.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers gathered information about the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed that two individuals had shattered the window of a parked vehicle, absconding with valuable property before fleeing eastbound on Jefferson Blvd.

Multiple CCPD officers launched an intensive search operation in the vicinity. The efforts of these officers bore fruit, as both suspects were located and confronted. The first suspect chose to flee upon sighting the officers. However, the pursuit was short-lived, as he was swiftly apprehended without any other incidents.

The second suspect attempted to evade capture by utilizing a bicycle, but officers closed the gap and managed to detain him without any issues. CCPD officers fast action resulted in the recovery of the stolen property, ensuring its return to its rightful owner. Identified by the reporting party, both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Culver City Police Department for processing and booking.