Dunkin’ Brings Back Beloved Pumpkin Spice Line-Up, Delighting Pumpkin Spice Enthusiasts

Iconic Pumpkin Flavors Return to Menu, Delectable Bakery Treats, Seasonal Promotions

By Dolores Quintana

After a long-awaited 258 days, Dunkin‘ is once again catering to the cravings of pumpkin spice aficionados with the return of its pumpkin line-up. As the summer wanes, Dunkin’ aficionados can rejoice in the re-emergence of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and a delightful array of pumpkin-infused bakery items. The delectable indulgence comes hand in hand with the anticipated return of Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams to grocery stores this September.

Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’, expressed, “Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup… Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”

Dunkin’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is a triumphant return, serving as a delightful homage to autumn’s past. Crafted with sweet pumpkin, vanilla, and fall spices, this latte can be enjoyed iced or hot. Blended with rich espresso and milk, it’s garnished with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a touch of cinnamon sugar, creating that quintessential fall sparkle.

Responding to popular demand, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee makes its comeback. Combining Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced or Hot Coffee with the warm essence of pumpkin, cream, and a hint of hazelnut, this drink offers the perfect autumnal pick-me-up to relish from August onward. The ever-popular Pumpkin Swirl stands at the heart of Dunkin’s fall beverage range, offering guests the opportunity to customize their preferred drinks with a touch of pumpkin delight. Whether it’s added to hot or iced coffee, espresso beverages, cold brews, or frozen coffee, the Pumpkin Swirl is a signature component that elevates the autumn experience.

For those seeking cozy moments at home, Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup Pods* make a triumphant return. With a blend of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon flavors, these seasonal K-Cup® pods offer a taste of fall in every sip and are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations.

Integral to Dunkin’s pumpkin revival is its Pumpkin Bakery line-up, showcasing three much-loved favorites now gracing the bakery case. Customers can indulge in the Pumpkin Cake Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, each perfectly glazed, as well as the Pumpkin Muffin, rich with notes of pumpkin and sweet spices, adorned with streusel and a drizzle of white icing. A perfect complement to Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte or dark Dunkin’ Midnight coffee, this ensemble captures the essence of fall in every bite.

In addition to pumpkin delights, Dunkin’ revives Maple Sugar Bacon, presenting guests with two delectable options: Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon or the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring fried egg and white cheddar cheese nestled within a flaky, toasted croissant.

Building on last year’s pumpkin-spice sensation’s success, Dunkin’ teams up again with Goldfish® to bring back the limited-edition Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. These Grahams are a perfect seasonal treat, infused with the flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices, including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Available online at shop.goldfishsmiles.com and in stores nationwide starting in September, these Grahams are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.69 while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can anticipate exclusive, limited-time offers throughout August and September. From a FREE Medium Frozen Beverage** with purchase to a $3 Dunkin’ Wrap** with drink purchase and a $2 Medium Cold Brew** with purchase (including customization of new Pumpkin Swirl), the rewards program ensures a fall season brimming with delightful treats.

New Dunkin’ Rewards members who sign up via the Dunkin’ app or dunkinrewards.com until September 3 will receive a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with their first transaction. Earning points towards free food and drinks, gaining access to exclusive deals, and unlocking secret menu items are just a few perks that Dunkin’ Rewards members can look forward to. To make the most of these offers, members can activate them within the app before placing their order. For the latest updates from Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.