August 17, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Dunkin’ Brings Back Beloved Pumpkin Spice Line-Up, Delighting Pumpkin Spice Enthusiasts

Photo: Official

Iconic Pumpkin Flavors Return to Menu, Delectable Bakery Treats, Seasonal Promotions

By Dolores Quintana

After a long-awaited 258 days, Dunkin‘ is once again catering to the cravings of pumpkin spice aficionados with the return of its pumpkin line-up. As the summer wanes, Dunkin’ aficionados can rejoice in the re-emergence of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and a delightful array of pumpkin-infused bakery items. The delectable indulgence comes hand in hand with the anticipated return of Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams to grocery stores this September.

Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’, expressed, “Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup… Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”

Dunkin’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is a triumphant return, serving as a delightful homage to autumn’s past. Crafted with sweet pumpkin, vanilla, and fall spices, this latte can be enjoyed iced or hot. Blended with rich espresso and milk, it’s garnished with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a touch of cinnamon sugar, creating that quintessential fall sparkle.

Responding to popular demand, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee makes its comeback. Combining Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced or Hot Coffee with the warm essence of pumpkin, cream, and a hint of hazelnut, this drink offers the perfect autumnal pick-me-up to relish from August onward. The ever-popular Pumpkin Swirl stands at the heart of Dunkin’s fall beverage range, offering guests the opportunity to customize their preferred drinks with a touch of pumpkin delight. Whether it’s added to hot or iced coffee, espresso beverages, cold brews, or frozen coffee, the Pumpkin Swirl is a signature component that elevates the autumn experience.

For those seeking cozy moments at home, Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup Pods* make a triumphant return. With a blend of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon flavors, these seasonal K-Cup® pods offer a taste of fall in every sip and are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations.

Integral to Dunkin’s pumpkin revival is its Pumpkin Bakery line-up, showcasing three much-loved favorites now gracing the bakery case. Customers can indulge in the Pumpkin Cake Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, each perfectly glazed, as well as the Pumpkin Muffin, rich with notes of pumpkin and sweet spices, adorned with streusel and a drizzle of white icing. A perfect complement to Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte or dark Dunkin’ Midnight coffee, this ensemble captures the essence of fall in every bite.

In addition to pumpkin delights, Dunkin’ revives Maple Sugar Bacon, presenting guests with two delectable options: Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon or the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, featuring fried egg and white cheddar cheese nestled within a flaky, toasted croissant.

Building on last year’s pumpkin-spice sensation’s success, Dunkin’ teams up again with Goldfish® to bring back the limited-edition Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams. These Grahams are a perfect seasonal treat, infused with the flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices, including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Available online at shop.goldfishsmiles.com and in stores nationwide starting in September, these Grahams are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.69 while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can anticipate exclusive, limited-time offers throughout August and September. From a FREE Medium Frozen Beverage** with purchase to a $3 Dunkin’ Wrap** with drink purchase and a $2 Medium Cold Brew** with purchase (including customization of new Pumpkin Swirl), the rewards program ensures a fall season brimming with delightful treats.

New Dunkin’ Rewards members who sign up via the Dunkin’ app or dunkinrewards.com until September 3 will receive a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with their first transaction. Earning points towards free food and drinks, gaining access to exclusive deals, and unlocking secret menu items are just a few perks that Dunkin’ Rewards members can look forward to. To make the most of these offers, members can activate them within the app before placing their order. For the latest updates from Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Joins Relief Efforts for Maui Wildfire Victims with Donations

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid By Dolores Quintana Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire...

Photo: Jakob Layman
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Authentic Italian Vicini Ristorante and Wine Bar Is Now Open On Pico

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Chef Lucio Bedon Opens His Dream Restaurant Using Family Recipes By Keemia Zhang A new Italian restaurant, Vicini Ristorante and...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Haunted Mansion

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

FILM REVIEWHAUNTED MANSIONRated PG-13122 MinutesReleased July 28th I don’t know why critics are bashing Haunted Mansion. It’s a really fun...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, School

Check Out Some Ideas For Students Trying To Have Fun On A Student Budget

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Students Can Get Discounts At Many Businesses and Companies, Here’s How For readers who are students at SMC, UCLA, or...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Announces That Applications for Its Performing Arts Grant Program Are Being Accepted

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

The Grant Program Process Is Open Now, Taking Applications Until September 15 By Dolores Quintana Culver City, known for its...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Volunteer for Fiesta La Ballona 2023 and Be Part of the Community Celebration in 2023

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Residents and Students Can Earn Community Service Credits While Volunteering By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s vibrant community event, Fiesta La...
News, Video

(Video) Barrington Plaza Apartments Face Mass Eviction

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. is evicting 712 Tenants to install fire sprinklers and complete safety upgrades. The Ellis Act provides...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers’ Routine Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Armed Suspect

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

Officers’ Investigation Uncover Loaded Firearm and Extensive Criminal History By Dolores Quintana In a recent incident, officers from the Culver...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD Chief Medical Director and Superintendent Recommend Sending Mildly Sick Students to Class

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

This Change In Policy Comes As A Surprise and Likely Related To Absence Rates By Dolores Quintana Smita Malhotra, MD,...
Housing, News, Veterans, Video

Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

Read more
August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Dichotomy: Rising Numbers of Ultra-Rich Residents Amidst Deepening Inequality

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Amidst Tales of Population Decreasing, Number of Millionaires and Billionaires Rise By Dolores Quintana Amidst population shifts, exorbitant housing costs,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

TikTok’s Soaring Ambitions: Expanding Culver City HQ Amidst Global Growth

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Controversial Video Platform Increases Culver City Presence by 44%  By Dolores Quintana While you might find yourself outside the typical...

Photo: Kaiser Permanente
News, Real Estate

Kaiser Permanente’s Vision for Growth: West LA Medical Center Campus Expansion Takes Shape

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Healthcare Provider Sets Course with New Surgery Center and Outpatient Facility By Dolores Quintana Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare company that...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council to Vote a Second Time on Benedict Canyon Hotel Development

August 13, 2023

Read more
August 13, 2023

Bulgari Hotel Development Faces Scrutiny Over Different Issues By Keemia Zhang A City Council vote on for the approval of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Launches Weekend DUI Crackdown: Multiple Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols All Over Los Angeles

August 10, 2023

Read more
August 10, 2023

Strategic Measures Aim to Curb Impaired Driving and to Ensure Road Safety By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police Department...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR