Volunteer for Fiesta La Ballona 2023 and Be Part of the Community Celebration in 2023

Residents and Students Can Earn Community Service Credits While Volunteering

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City’s vibrant community event, Fiesta La Ballona 2023, is just around the corner, and organizers are eagerly seeking enthusiastic volunteers to join their team. The three-day outdoor summer festival, scheduled to take place from August 25 to August 27, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Park, promises a lively celebration filled with entertainment, activities, and a true sense of community spirit.

Volunteers of all ages, especially students seeking community service credit, are invited to participate in this dynamic event. Those interested can sign up to volunteer by visiting the Fiesta La Ballona website: https://www.fiestalaballona.org/Home/Volunteer-Application. Notably, student volunteers can earn service credit for school, making this an excellent opportunity to give back while gaining valuable experience.

Group participation is also encouraged, with groups of up to 10 people being welcomed to join the festivities together.

The festival offers a variety of shifts throughout the day, including morning, afternoon, and evening slots. Volunteers can choose from a range of roles, such as assisting with the bike valet, contributing to the entertainment stage, providing general support during the event, and helping out in the green rooms, among other options.

The Culver City Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department, which is coordinating the event, is dedicated to making Fiesta La Ballona an unforgettable experience for attendees and volunteers alike. To prepare volunteers for their roles, a volunteer training session will be conducted on Tuesday, August 15, via Zoom. Further details about the training will be provided once individuals have signed up to participate.

For those with questions or inquiries, contact Mike Odunze, who can be reached via email at mike.odunze@culvercity.org or by phone at 310-253-6716.