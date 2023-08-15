Culver City Police Department Officers’ Routine Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Armed Suspect

Officers’ Investigation Uncover Loaded Firearm and Extensive Criminal History

By Dolores Quintana

In a recent incident, officers from the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) made a noteworthy arrest during a routine traffic stop earlier this week. The incident unfolded near the intersection of Sepulveda Blvd and Machado Road.

The traffic stop was initiated due to a hazardous moving violation committed by the vehicle’s driver. Upon making contact with the driver, officers immediately detected several concerning factors. The driver was unable to present a valid driver’s license or identification, and his responses to questioning were evasive, raising suspicions about his identity and intentions.

A subsequent investigation by the officers revealed a series of discoveries. It became apparent that the driver had provided a false name, concealing his true identity. More significantly, a thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded semi-automatic handgun. This revelation added another layer of seriousness to the situation.

Further inquiries and cross-referencing of information unveiled the truth: the arrested driver possessed an extensive criminal history. The history, coupled with the possession of a loaded firearm, underscored the potential dangers that officers averted by the actions that they took and the in subsequent investigation.