Culver City Announces That Applications for Its Performing Arts Grant Program Are Being Accepted

The Grant Program Process Is Open Now, Taking Applications Until September 15

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City, known for its vibrant arts and cultural scene, is excited to announce the availability of grants through the Performing Arts Grant Program. This initiative, overseen by the Office of Economic and Cultural Development in collaboration with the Cultural Affairs Commission, is aimed at fostering the growth of the performing arts community while offering diverse and accessible cultural experiences to residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

The Performing Arts Grant Program offers support to dance, music, and theatre performances by local arts organizations. This funding avenue is open to organizations of all sizes, fostering inclusivity and innovation within Culver City’s creative landscape. The grants provide a platform for performers to showcase their talent and contribute to the cultural enrichment of the city.

Eligibility criteria require applicants to have a strong commitment to performance-based arts, be located within Los Angeles County, and hold a current 501(c)(3) status or maintain an agreement with a fiscal receiver. Public performances scheduled between January and December 2024 are eligible for consideration.

To assist prospective applicants, the program is hosting grant workshops. These workshops are designed to provide valuable insights and guidance to organizations and artists interested in submitting applications. Those interested in attending can contact cultural.affairs@culvercity.org to register for an upcoming workshop.

Workshop Details:

Virtual Grant Workshop: August 17, 2023, at 10 AM

In-Person Grant Workshop: August 18, 2023, at 10 AM

Funding for the Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program is made possible through the support of various contributors. The Culver City City Council has allocated funding from the Art in Public Places Program’s Cultural Trust Fund. Additionally, notable contributions from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation further bolster the program’s capacity to empower the local arts community.

You can visit the Arts & Culture grants page for instructions, eligibility, and application.