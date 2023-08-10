Break-In Thwarted: CCPD Apprehends Suspect at Erewhon Market

Attempted Robbery Took Place Around 2:00 a.m.

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Officers responded to a call for service reporting an ongoing burglary at Erewhon Market, situated at 9700 Culver Blvd, on August 8 around 2:00 a.m.

Upon their arrival at Erewhon, officers observed signs of forced entry through the front door and detected movement within the establishment. In an attempt to evade law enforcement, the suspect exited via the rear patio doors.

A prompt and coordinated response led to the successful apprehension of the suspect without any confrontation at 9300 Culver Boulevard.

The apprehended individual was arrested and taken to CCPD headquarters for processing. No further information about the nature of the crime was available from the Culver City Police Department.