Shakespeare Meets Pooh: The Actors’ Gang Returns to Culver City with a Whimsical Mashup

16th Annual Shakespeare in the Park Event Free To Everyone, Great Family Event

By Dolores Quintana

A delightful blend of Shakespearean wit and the timeless charm of A. A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh series is set to grace Culver City’s Media Park for the 16th consecutive year as The Actors’ Gang and Shakespeare in the Park return with an enchanting production. This unique show, seamlessly intertwining the beloved characters from Winnie the Pooh with one of Shakespeare’s most cherished comedies, Much Ado About Nothing, promises a summer treat for all ages.

Event Details:

Dates: August 5 to 27, 2023

Days: Every Saturday and Sunday

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Media Park

Address: 9091 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Length: 45 minutes long

The event offers a rare opportunity for families, theatre enthusiasts, and literature aficionados to immerse themselves in a world where Shakespearean dialogue mingles with the whimsical charm of Winnie the Pooh and his companions.

As a cherished tradition now in its 16th year, The Actors’ Gang and Shakespeare in the Park promise an unforgettable experience that marries classic literature and live entertainment. The play is adapted by Rynn Vogel and Directed by Adam J. Jefferis. This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

This play is free, but early registration is encouraged. You can register here. Attendees can also register on-site, but those who pre-register will enjoy expedited access. As seating is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, arriving at least 15 minutes prior to the start time is advised to secure the best viewing spot.

The West end of Media Park, adorned with a charming gazebo, will serve as the check-in area for attendees. To fully immerse themselves in the experience, viewers are encouraged to bring low chairs and cozy blankets to create a comfortable and intimate setting for the show.