Best Friends Animal Shelter Has Two Pets Named Taylor Swift and Reputation Looking For Forever Homes

The American Staffordshire Terriers and Tortie Cat Are Available For Adoption Now

By Dolores Quintana

Best Friends Animal Society is looking for someone who could be “Enchanted” with an American Staffordshire Terrier mixed dog that they have named Taylor Swift, as reported by KTLA 5. This sweetie recently became a mother, and all of the puppies have already been adopted this “August.”

Taylor had nine puppies that were all named after the singer and musician Taylor Swift’s songs, “Bejeweled, Enchanted, Paper Rings, Style, Wildest Dreams, Fearless, Cardigan, Gorgeous, and Tim McGraw.” who is in the middle of her series of concerts at So-Fi Stadium that will conclude this weekend.

Taylor Swift is a medium-sized female dog that the shelter estimates was born around December 10, 2017, so she is about six years old. Her coat is white with chocolate brown spots. You can adopt Taylor or donate to help with her care here.

Best Friends hasn’t left out cat lovers, and “Reputation,” an adorable tortoiseshell cat about four months old, is also looking for a home. She just arrived at the shelter and was born around April 22 this year. You can adopt “Reputation” here or donate to help the shelter care for her.

Both animals and many other loving creatures are at Best Friends Animal Society, a no-kill shelter located at 1845 Pontius Avenue in West Los Angeles. Dogs over 40 pounds will have their adoption fees waived this month until August 14.