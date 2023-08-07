Homicide Investigation Unfolds After Family Disturbance in Culver City

Authorities Call for Public Cooperation in Ongoing Investigation

By Dolores Quintana

A tragic incident unfolded on August 5th, 2023, when Culver City Police Officers responded to a family disturbance call at the 5000 Block of Showboat Place. The incident led to the loss of life, and authorities are now conducting an investigation. No further information about how the person died or the incident is available at this time.

At approximately 11:13 p.m., officers arrived at the location and quickly detained a juvenile suspect on the scene. They discovered the victim inside the residence and immediately initiated life-saving measures, administering CPR. The Culver City Fire Department arrived soon after to continue treating the victim, but tragically, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following standard procedure, CCPD Detectives and Forensics were summoned to the location to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been transported to the Culver City Police Department.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information regarding this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Individuals who may have witnessed the disturbance or have knowledge of the events leading to this tragic outcome are encouraged to contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or reach out to the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.