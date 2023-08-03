Ginza Nishikawa’s ‘Summer of Shokupan’ Continues With Nishikawa Night Market

Join the Celebration of Exquisite Flavors at the First Stateside Anniversary Event

By Dolores Quintana

In honor of their first stateside anniversary, Ginza Nishikawa, the celebrated artisanal Japanese milk bread store known for its premium, proprietary ingredients and velvety soft shokupan loaves, will be hosting a special culinary extravaganza – the Nishikawa Night Market. This exclusive, single-night event promises a fusion of flavors, styles, and traditions. All centered around the delectable Ginza Nishikawa bread. This weekend, the celebration will offer an exciting array of shokupan-based delights from various vendors. Best of all, the event is free and open to all ages. Just RSVP via this link.

The Night Market will take place at Colony, 11419 Santa Monica Blvd, on Saturday, August 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Sawtelle. A Raffle will add extra excitement to the night market experience. Ginza Nishikawa will launch the “Purchase & Win Raffle.” For every purchase made, you’ll receive a raffle ticket that could win you some fantastic prizes:

A BALMUDA Toaster (3 up for grabs!)

Ginza Nishikawa loaves (10 lucky winners!)

Under the umbrella of Ginza Nishikawa, the renowned Japanese bakery will curate a diverse lineup of vendors serving exclusive Ginza Nishikawa shokupan-based items. Participating vendors include Main Chick Hot Chicken, GoodSteak, The Melt Factory, GG Kitchen, Sweet Rose Creamery, and, of course, the host, Ginza Nishikawa.

Highlighted Food Offerings:

Ginza Nishikawa x BALMUDA: Savor the exquisite taste of perfectly toasted Ginza Nishikawa bread, accompanied by butter, for a delightful experience.

GoodSteak: Indulge in the rich flavors of high-end steak sandwiches, thoughtfully complemented by the delectable Ginza Nishikawa bread.

The Melt Factory: Discover a whole new level of grilled cheese with the innovative twist brought by the special Ginza Nishikawa bread.

GG Kitchen: Witness the fusion of Italian authenticity and Japanese mastery in a culinary creation that remains a well-kept secret until the night market.

Sweet Rose Creamery: Delight in the harmonious blend of soothing sweetness as ice cream meets Ginza Nishikawa bread turned into French toast.

Secret Vendor(s): Anticipate delightful surprises from one or more surprise vendors, adding extra excitement to your food journey.

The Nishikawa Night Market will also feature a full-service bar to keep spirits high, and a talented DJ will ensure the atmosphere remains vibrant throughout the evening.

Ginza Nishikawa says of their bread, “Our premium white loaf bread shokupan is made of fresh cream, butter, honey, alkaline ionized water, and the finest Japanese blended flour. The ingredients make for a soft, light, and slightly sweet combination in texture and taste.”