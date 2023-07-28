July 28, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Interim Housing Project Seeks to Combat Homelessness Crisis in Los Angeles’ Council District Five

Photo: Official

Modular Structures Would Be Built To House 30 Angelenos In 2024

By Dolores Quintana

In response to the escalating homelessness crisis in the city, addressing the pressing challenge of providing shelter for those living on the streets has become a top priority in Los Angeles. The Fifth Council District, in particular, has witnessed a stark rise in its unsheltered population over recent years, with an estimated 1,300 individuals currently without a home. Therefore the Fifth Council District has made a plan to provide transitional housing at a site within the district for thirty unhoused residents. A letter was sent out to residents of CD 5, stating the plan and giving more information about how it will work, and informing them that an informational session is planned for August 3. 

The Los Angeles Homeless Count has shed light on the urgent need for intervention in Council District 5, where the ratio of interim housing units to unsheltered Angelenos is alarmingly imbalanced – just one unit for every eight individuals experiencing homelessness. The staggering cost of housing on the Westside compounds the issue, making securing sufficient beds for those in need increasingly difficult.

However, a glimmer of hope is on the horizon as plans for a new interim housing project take shape. This project is projected to open its doors in the Spring of 2024. The site will be located at 2377 Midvale Avenue near Pico Boulevard. It is close to the shuttered site of the former Westside Pavilion. This much-needed initiative will provide approximately 30 beds to individuals residing in the surrounding community, offering a vital step toward combating homelessness in the area.

LifeArk, a reputable Los Angeles-based company specializing in constructing high-quality modular structures, will be responsible for building the project. With their expertise in creating aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces, the interim housing is expected to be both comfortable and accommodating for its future residents.

Once operational, LA Family Housing, a nationally recognized leader in supporting individuals in their journey out of homelessness and poverty, will take charge of managing the project. The organization has a commendable track record of operating well-managed buildings equipped with comprehensive wrap-around services. These essential services are designed to empower participants to stabilize their lives and work towards a brighter future beyond homelessness.

Recognizing the importance of community engagement, the organizers are hosting an in-person information session to address any questions or concerns that neighbors may have. The session, scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, will be held at the Temple Isaiah Community Room located at 10345 W Pico Blvd.

