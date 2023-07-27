Tesla Plunges Down Embankment, Lands in Homeless Encampment; Occupants Extracted

Early Morning Crash on 10 Freeway in Palms Leaves Has Injuries, No Deaths

By Dolores Quintana

In the early hours of the morning on July 27, a Tesla veered off the westbound lanes of the 10 freeway near the National exit in Palms, careening down an embankment and landing in a homeless encampment at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Three individuals had to be extricated from the vehicle, and two were subsequently transported to a medical facility in fair condition. Thankfully, no life-threatening injuries were reported, though the ages and genders of the patients remain unknown at this time.

PIO Solis of the 565 CHP West Bureau confirmed the make of the car and the fact that no life-threatening injuries occurred. He also added that the accident happened just past the National exit and that it was very lucky that the encampment was empty at the time.

What could have been a tragedy had the car struck an inhabited unhoused encampment was thankfully avoided. This is one of the potential accidents that programs like the new Safe Sleep Village in Culver City hope to avoid by providing unhoused people with a secure place to stay.