Honoring Our Armed Forces Members: PACT Act Celebrates One Year of Support for Veterans

Over $1.4 Billion in Benefits Delivered Through PACT Act Expanding VA Services

By Dolores Quintana

One year ago, a significant milestone was reached in the ongoing efforts to support and honor our nation’s veterans, especially those who have been exposed to toxic substances. The passage of the PACT Act (Providing Assistance for Chemical Exposure) delivered over $350 million in funding to enhance vital improvements at the West LA VA, thanks to its champion Representative Ted Lieu. To determine eligibility and apply for additional benefits, veterans are encouraged to visit VA.gov/PACT.

Representative Lieu’s Facebook stated, “If you or a loved one were exposed to toxic substances during military service, you might be eligible for additional benefits under the PACT Act. Apply by August 9 to receive one year of retroactive benefits.”

This initiative expanded housing opportunities for veterans and introduced enhanced health care and benefits for those exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during their service.

Championing the PACT Act was a proud moment for many, as it ensured that veterans received the care and benefit they so rightfully earned and deserved. In the past year, the impact of this crucial legislation has been profound, with the VA diligently delivering more than $1.4 billion in PACT Act benefits to veterans across the country.

The PACT Act has been a beacon of hope for countless veterans, driving over 665,000 to apply for PACT Act-related benefits. More than 3.9 million veterans have received new screenings to address the pressing issue of toxic exposure, ensuring early detection and timely interventions when required. Additionally, over 287,000 veterans have taken a significant step forward in their health journey by enrolling in VA health care services.

For veterans and their loved ones who suspect exposure to toxic substances during their military service, exploring the possibility of additional VA benefits is essential. To honor the commitment to supporting veterans, those who apply for extra benefits before August 9 will receive one year’s worth of retroactive benefits.