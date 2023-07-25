July 26, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Melodic Nights Await: Culver City’s Summer Sunset Music Series Lights Up Downtown

Photo: Facebook

Free Family-Friendly Concerts Every Thursday Evening from July 27th to August 31st 

By Dolores Quintana

The vibrant spirit of summer will come alive in Downtown Culver City as the City gears up to launch its Summer Sunset Music Series on Thursday, July 27th. In collaboration with The Culver Arts Foundation and host venue The Culver Steps, the City is proud to present this free, family-friendly event, which promises enchanting evenings of music and community celebration.

The music series will kick off at 7:00 p.m. in the scenic Town Plaza at the Culver Steps, offering a delightful setting for attendees to enjoy a range of musical performances. Running every Thursday evening until August 31st, the series will enthrall audiences from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night.

Full Lineup

July 27 – Western Standard Time – Jamaican Jazz, Ska, Rocksteady & Reggae

August 3 – Top Shelf Brass Band, Midnight Blues Revue, Pino Noir – Jazz, Soul & Blues

August 10 – All Day Sucker, Identity Theft the Band – Rock & Roll Party

August 17 – Chloé Caroline, Molly Moore, Irene Diaz – Pop/Rock

August 24 – Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca, DJ Canyon Cody – Afro Cuban / Subsuelo DJ

August 31 – Quitapenas, Buyepongo – Latin Fusion

To ensure the best experience for attendees, seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis for an optimal view of the stage. While small picnic blankets and low-back chairs are permitted in designated areas (subject to capacity), the City encourages attendees to explore the wide array of restaurants in and around the Culver Steps.

As the event fosters a family-friendly environment, alcohol consumption, and smoking are not allowed during the concerts, contributing to a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for all. The City of Culver City Office of Economic and Cultural Development spearheads the event with the support of The Culver Arts Foundation and the host venue, The Culver Steps. Ting and Los Angeles Magazine will add support to the event, making the Summer Sunset Music Series an anticipated highlight of the season.

The Music Series will take place at Town Plaza, nestled within The Culver Steps at 9300 Culver Boulevard. Attendees can conveniently access parking underneath the complex or at the Cardiff and Ince Parking Structures, all conveniently located in Downtown Culver City. For those looking to ease their commute, taking the bus or utilizing other mobility options, including the City’s Circulator that connects to the Culver City Expo Station, is highly recommended.

To plan a seamless journey, attendees can call 310-253-6500 or visit the Culver CityBus Website for trip mapping. The City’s Next CCBus App also provides real-time bus locations, trip planning, and bus occupancy levels, ensuring a hassle-free experience for concert-goers. The City kindly urges attendees not to park in residential areas, contributing to the community’s well-being during this exciting music-filled summer event. Mark your calendars and immerse yourself in the captivating melodies of the Summer Sunset Music Series in Downtown Culver City.

