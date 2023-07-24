CCPD Bike Patrol Nabs Mail Theft Suspect with 37 Stolen Cards near McManus Park

Culver City Special Enforcement Team’s Swift Action Results in Arrest

By Dolores Quintana

On July 20, the Culver City Police Department’s (CCPD) Special Enforcement Team (SET) apprehended a subject involved in mail theft and credit card fraud. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. when the SET officers were on bike patrol near the bike path adjacent to Syd Kronenthal Park, more commonly known as McManus Park.

During the routine bike patrol, the SET officers encountered an individual and initiated a contact to inquire about their activities. As the investigation progressed, the officers made a startling discovery—the subject was in possession of a staggering 37 credit cards, debit cards, and checks, all belonging to various individuals.

Further examination revealed the subject’s outstanding warrant for prior mail theft. The arrest was executed without incident. The subject was taken into custody by CCPD officers and booked at the Culver City Police Department.

The SET Team is a directed Enforcement unit developed to provide high-visibility patrols and to address crime trends and quality of life issues. Police Captain Luis Martinez oversees SET as Patrol Bureau Commander.