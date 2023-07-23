Metropolitan Water District Launches Turf Replacement Program for Sustainable Landscaping

Program Offers Rebates and Promotes Water Conservation and Organic Alternatives

By Dolores Quintana

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s Turf Replacement program aims to update homeowners’ landscaping practices by encouraging the removal of existing grass and replacing it with organic, drought-tolerant alternatives. With a focus on water conservation and sustainability, the program seeks to combat the effects of water scarcity and promote responsible water usage among residents.

It is essential to note that synthetic turf is not an approved option for conversion under this program. Instead, the emphasis is on promoting organic and eco-friendly landscaping solutions that align with the city’s environmental goals.

Building on the success of previous incentive programs centered on landscaping and turf grass removal, the Turf Replacement initiative integrates three key elements to maximize water utilization and conservation: turf removal, irrigation modification, and rainwater retention or filtration.

Each turf replacement project undertaken by homeowners is expected to adhere to specific guidelines to ensure the most effective and sustainable outcomes. These guidelines include:

Three plants per 100 square feet of area transformed: Encouraging the integration of greenery and vegetation to enhance natural aesthetics and ecological balance.

A stormwater retention feature: Implementing a mechanism to efficiently capture and manage rainwater runoff, reducing wasteful water flow and supporting soil absorption.

No hardscape within the transformed area, except permeable hardscape: Encouraging permeable surfaces to allow water absorption into the soil, mitigating water runoff, and supporting natural groundwater recharge.

Replacement or modification of overhead spray sprinklers: Promoting the use of efficient irrigation methods, such as drip systems, hand-watering, or water-efficient micro-spray systems, to minimize water waste.

The Turf Replacement Program recognizes that removing turf grass is one of the most impactful and water-conscious adjustments a homeowner can make to reduce water consumption and associated costs. Residents can actively contribute to the city’s water conservation efforts by embracing more sustainable landscaping practices. You can read more about the program and apply on the Socal Water website for the program.

The addition of stormwater retention features or rainwater capture and filtration systems in new landscapes helps reduce or prevent wasteful runoff, supporting the sustainable reuse or absorption of rainwater into the soil.