LAPD Announces DUI Checkpoints and Patrols to Tackle Impaired Driving in Los Angeles

Saturation Patrols and Stop Seek To Find Impaired Drivers Before An Accident

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has announced a series of DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols in various city areas to promote road safety and combat impaired driving. Drivers are urged to stay vigilant and make responsible choices while on the roads during these specified dates.

Friday, July 21:

DUI Saturation Patrol in Central Area from 4 PM to 12 AM

DUI Checkpoint at Venice Boulevard and Walgrove Avenue from 6 PM to 11 PM

Saturday, July 22:

DUI Checkpoint at Victory Boulevard and Babcock Avenue from 6 PM to 11 PM

DUI Checkpoint at Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Marylee Street from 6 PM to 11 PM

DUI Checkpoint at Crenshaw Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard from 6 PM to 11 PM

Sunday, July 23:

DUI Saturation Patrol in West Valley Area from 3 PM to 11 PM

Note: The locations of checkpoints are subject to change or cancellation.

The LAPD strategically determines the locations of these checkpoints based on data that highlights incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests. The primary objective is to promote public safety by educating drivers about the dangers of DUI and removing suspected impaired drivers from the roads.

While DUI checkpoints primarily target alcohol-related impaired driving, it is essential to remember that impaired driving can also result from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and recreational marijuana use. It is illegal to operate a vehicle under the influence of any substance that impairs driving ability.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI offense can face substantial fines and penalties, averaging around $13,500, and a suspended license. The consequences of impaired driving extend beyond legal ramifications, as it seriously threatens public safety.