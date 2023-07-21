July 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Public Health Urges Caution As Covid Cases Jump 32 Percent This Week

Photo: Getty Photos

Increase Likely Related To Fourth of July Activities and Heat As People Stay Indoors

By Dolores Quintana

Recent Public Health data in Los Angeles County has revealed concerning increases in reported COVID-19 cases, virus concentrations in wastewater, and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. Health experts suspect that the rise in cases may be linked to factors such as Fourth of July festivities, summer travel, and the impact of unusually high temperatures, which are causing people to stay indoors more frequently.

Historical data from the past three summers indicates that the region tends to experience a summer COVID-19 surge. In mid-July 2021, cases and hospitalizations surged significantly. Similarly, in 2022, cases and hospitalizations started to rise earlier, by May 1, but the increase was more gradual.

Public Health reported 2,034 new COVID-19 cases in the latest week, marking a 32 percent increase from the 1,544 cases reported in the previous week. However, it is essential to note that reported cases may not fully reflect the true number of infections, as a large number of at-home COVID test results are not reported to Public Health.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infections, have risen to 10 percent of the most recent winter peak for the week ending July 8. This slight increase comes after three consecutive weeks of recording 8 percent concentrations. The test positivity rate, excluding home tests, has climbed to 7.5 percent as of July 15, showing a notable increase from the 5.1 percent rate recorded one month earlier.

Adding to the concerns, Public Health is now reporting more new outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities, where residents are particularly vulnerable to severe illness and death from COVID-19. For the week ending July 18, Public Health initiated 11 outbreak investigations, similar to the 12 investigations opened the previous week. In comparison, one month ago, only four new outbreaks were reported during the week ending June 20.

As COVID-19 transmission patterns continue to evolve, county residents are urged to take simple precautions to help reduce the spread of the virus. This includes getting tested if exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as a sore throat, cough, or fever. Information about testing, including locations for free tests, is available at ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Battling Extreme Heat: LA Trying A Proactive Approach to Protect Public Health

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

City Appoints Chief Heat Officer to Lead City and County Collaborative Efforts  By Dolores Quintana Extreme heat has emerged as...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Announces DUI Checkpoints and Patrols to Tackle Impaired Driving in Los Angeles

July 21, 2023

Read more
July 21, 2023

Saturation Patrols and Stop Seek To Find Impaired Drivers Before An Accident  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police Department...

Photo: Instagram: @jason_neroni
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni’s Newest Restaurant, Best Bet, Is Now Open In Culver City

July 20, 2023

Read more
July 20, 2023

The Owner of The Rose Venice’s News Pizzeria Has Many Delights For The Westside  By Dolores Quintana After a long...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

In-N-Out Bans Mask Usage For Employees In Five States Unless They Have a Doctor’s Note

July 20, 2023

Read more
July 20, 2023

Employers Cannot Ban Mask Usage In California, Which Is The Chain’s Home State By Dolores Quintana On Tuesday, July 18,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste the Handmade Goodness: Bing Bing Baby’s Unique Ice Cream Pops Up at Citizen Public Market

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Experience Shaved, Not Churned, Frozen Treats in Culver City for Two Weekends Only You can beat the heat this weekend...
News

STATE WIDE NEIGHBORS RALLYING AGAINST HIGH DENSITY HOUSING BILLS ZOOM MEETINGS

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

By Joan Davidson “Our Neighborhood Voices is organizing a series of statewide Zoom meetings to address California’s high density housing bills....

Photo: Official
Film, Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

FILM REVIEWMISSION IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONERated PG-13163 MinutesReleased July 11th The story in this “Mission: Impossible” chapter, “Dead...
News, Video

(Video) Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar In Santa Monica Fourth Of July Weekend

July 19, 2023

Read more
July 19, 2023

Hotel workers went on strike seeking a fair wage. @culvercitywlanews Unite Here Local 11 Picket Line At The Fairmont Miramar...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Join the Culver City Blood Drive and Save Lives at Fire Station 1 on July 20

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

The Rotary Club and Fire Department Partner for Cedars Sinai Blood Drive By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Rotary Club,...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Gears Up for 2028 Olympics With This Exciting Countdown Event

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Residents Come Together for Fun-filled Family Day and Sharing Memories By Dolores Quintana As the world eagerly anticipates the 2028...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting Opens Doors for Public Input and Engagement

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

City Residents Invited to Participate In-Person or Online In Shaping The Future  By Dolores Quintana The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Supreme Court Rules Employers Not Liable for COVID-19 Spread to Household Members

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Court Decision Aims to Prevent Flood of Litigation, Protecting Businesses From Liability By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous decision, California’s...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Launches Confidential Hotline to Report Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Partnership with Lighthouse Services, Empowers Community to Safeguard City Resources By Dolores Quintana To maintain transparency and accountability, the City...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA County Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction Temporarily Halting Interviews of Deputies in Gang Investigation

July 18, 2023

Read more
July 18, 2023

Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs’ Lawsuit Results in Pause In Investigation By Dolores Quintana James C. Chalfant, a Los...

Photo: Facebook
News

Officers From The Culver City PD Make Arrests After Hazardous Traffic Stop

July 17, 2023

Read more
July 17, 2023

Individuals Apprehended During the Stop Have Extensive Criminal History By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Officers conducted a traffic stop...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR