Chef Jason Neroni’s Newest Restaurant, Best Bet, Is Now Open In Culver City

The Owner of The Rose Venice’s News Pizzeria Has Many Delights For The Westside

By Dolores Quintana

After a long wait, Chef Jason Neroni’s long-awaited pizzeria, Best Bet, is now open in Culver City. Located at 12565 West Washington Blvd in the former A Frame space, the restaurant is open for reservations. You can secure your reservation here.

The statement on the restaurant’s About page says, At heart, Best Bet Pizzeria is Chef Jason Neroni’s most personal restaurant yet, a celebration of California-Italian cuisine with a focus on his love of all things pizza. At Best Bet, we work with farmers and small-batch winemakers all over Southern California to source the tastiest produce and vino, as well as with artisan producers all around Italy to make this a true California-Italian experience with touches inspired by Chef Jason’s work and travels all over the world. Our aim at Best Bet is to be a neighborhood restaurant, a place to gather together around the table and connect over a meal, a place to celebrate life’s milestones or to just sit and savor a heartfelt meal when the pizza craving hits.”

While the restaurant is called a pizzeria, it has a full menu, with sections dedicated to bread, fritti & spuntini, and includes burrata from Puglia. Another section of the menu is fresh, consisting of fruit and vegetable dishes, then pasta and rice dishes, and then pizza. There are three different types of pizza, focaccia, wood-fired, and Montanara, a traditional pizza from Napoli.

Then you find the section of the menu called meat. Some examples of the dishes there are duck leg rotisserie and rabbit confit saltimbocca. Best Bet has not neglected the beverages either. There is a wine list and cocktails. For now, there is only dinner service, Tuesday- Saturday, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.