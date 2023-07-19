July 20, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Taste the Handmade Goodness: Bing Bing Baby’s Unique Ice Cream Pops Up at Citizen Public Market

Photo: Official

Experience Shaved, Not Churned, Frozen Treats in Culver City for Two Weekends Only

You can beat the heat this weekend with a delectable ice cream experience as Bing Bing Baby, the small-batch, family-owned artisanal ice cream concept, pops up at the Citizen Public Market! For two exciting weekends, from July 20th to July 23rd and July 27th to July 30th, ice cream lovers can indulge in the unique flavors of this creamery that prides itself on shaving, not churning, its all-natural cream.

Bing Bing Baby has garnered a loyal following with its innovative approach to crafting frozen treats. Instead of traditional churning methods, skilled artisans shave the cream to create a velvety texture that is second to none. The result is an icy-cold dessert that is bound to delight taste buds.

The pop-up event promises a mouthwatering array of flavors to please every palate. From the tropical delight of Mango Delight to the classic favorite Cookies & Cream, there is something for everyone to enjoy. For those seeking a vegan-friendly option, the Yuzu sorbet will prove to be a refreshing and flavorful choice. To stay updated with Bing Bing Baby’s offerings and locations, follow @bingbingbabyla on social media.

The pop-up schedule at Citizen Public Market ensures ample opportunities to savor these delectable frozen delights. During the first weekend, from Thursday, July 20th to Saturday, July 22nd, Bing Bing Baby will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The pop-up will operate on Sunday, July 23rd, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For the second weekend, from Thursday, July 27th to Sunday, July 30th, you can visit the pop-up from 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with Sunday, July 30th, offering operating hours from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The pop-up location, Citizen Public Market, provides an eclectic backdrop for those indulging in these delightful treats. Citizen Public Market is located at 9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City.

