Statewide Neighbors Housing Remedy Zoom Meetings Rally Support for Affordable Housing

By Joan Davids

Our Neighborhood Voices is organizing a series of statewide Zoom meetings to address California’s affordable housing crisis. Residents are encouraged to attend the meetings, call their Assemblymembers, and support the Our Neighborhood Voices CA Constitution Amendment.

The first Zoom meeting will be held on July 20 at 7 p.m., with subsequent weekly meetings every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Interested individuals can join the meetings by visiting www.ourneighborhoodvoices.com.

California is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing, with only a small fraction of units meeting affordability standards. Senate Bill 423, currently under consideration, threatens to eliminate city reviews and public hearings for housing projects.

Notable figures, including Paul Koretz, former LA Councilman and Congressman, have expressed concerns about the housing crisis. Koretz highlighted the loss of 25,000 affordable units in Los Angeles City. Susan Candell, Lafayette Council Member, criticized state policies for eroding local democracy.

The high-density housing laws in California have caused issues for cities and single-family homeowners throughout the state. Our Neighborhood Voices is advocating for the Our Neighborhood Voices CA Constitution Amendment to restore local control over zoning decisions.

The “Builder’s Remedy” law in Santa Monica has resulted in 16 large-scale projects being submitted, violating zoning laws and neighborhood compatibility. The law allows these projects to proceed without public review. Non-compliant cities face penalties, and developers can exploit the Builder’s Remedy provision.

Residents statewide are fighting against profit-driven developers who threaten existing homes with massive projects. In Santa Monica, WS Communities submitted plans for 4,500 units using the Builder’s Remedy tactic, surpassing a decade’s worth of beachfront housing. The provision can also be applied to over 100 Southern CA cities, allowing speculators to influence zoning codes and laws.

Culver City is struggling with large housing projects due to its popularity among digital video companies. Concerned residents fear rising rent prices and the displacement of middle-income individuals.

Our Neighborhood Voices urges residents to participate in the Zoom meetings, support affordable housing, and reclaim local control over zoning decisions. Together, they aim to address the urgent need for affordable housing and amplify the voices of California communities.

For more information and to participate in the statewide Zoom meetings, visit www.ourneighborhoodvoices.com.