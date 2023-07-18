Culver City Launches Confidential Hotline to Report Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

Partnership with Lighthouse Services, Empowers Community to Safeguard City Resources

By Dolores Quintana

To maintain transparency and accountability, the City of Culver City has teamed up with Lighthouse Services, Inc. to establish an anonymous, confidential hotline. This hotline serves as a crucial tool for City employees, contractors, residents, and concerned individuals to report instances of fraud, waste, and abuse that impact City resources.

It is important to note that this program is specifically designed to address cases involving fraud, waste, and abuse related to Culver City resources. Issues unrelated to these categories, such as private disputes, housing matters, neighborhood conflicts, or emergencies, should be reported through appropriate channels. For a comprehensive list of matters not covered by this hotline or for additional information, please visit the Fraud, Waste, and Abuse of City Resources webpage. The page also spells out what not to report to the hotline.

Instances that should be reported include theft of City resources, such as cash, equipment, supplies, or materials. Additionally, cases of record falsification, payroll fraud, time abuse, kickbacks, bribes, intentional misuse of City equipment or property, contractor fraud, gross mismanagement of resources, careless expenditures, gross disregard of policy and procedural controls, and ethics violations are all eligible for reporting through this hotline. For more information, visit the website page.

To facilitate the reporting process, the City of Culver City offers various methods that are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

File a report online on the portal here.

Utilize the toll-free telephone numbers: English: (833) 370-0033 Spanish: (800) 216-1288

Submit a report via email to reports@lighthouse-services.com (please specify that your report pertains to Culver City).

Send a report via fax to (215) 689-3885 (please specify that your report pertains to Culver City).

The City of Culver City recognizes the significance of maintaining the integrity of public resources and upholding ethical standards. By establishing this confidential hotline, they actively encourage individuals to come forward and report fraud, waste, and abuse incidents. The partnership with Lighthouse Services, Inc. ensures that all reports are treated with the utmost confidentiality and professionalism.