Culver City Gears Up for 2028 Olympics With This Exciting Countdown Event

Photo: Facebook

Residents Come Together for Fun-filled Family Day and Sharing Memories

By Dolores Quintana

As the world eagerly anticipates the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Culver City is inviting residents to kick off the countdown with a free, family-oriented event. Taking place on Saturday, July 22, from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon, the event Five Years Until the Opening Ceremony: Let’s Start the Olympics Countdown aims to inspire and excite attendees about the upcoming games.

The festivities will be held at the Multipurpose Room in the Veterans Memorial Building at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Sponsored by the City of Culver City, the event promises a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages.

Children attending the event can look forward to participating in Olympics-themed games and engaging activities tailored to their interests. From relay races to mini-sports competitions, young participants can channel their inner Olympians and experience the thrill of the games firsthand.

There will be an Olympic brainstorming session for the adults, fostering conversation and encouraging attendees to share their memories of the iconic 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. The event organizers hope to tap into the rich Olympic history of the region, rekindling the enthusiasm that characterized the games almost four decades ago.

In addition to the engaging activities, attendees can sign up for future volunteer opportunities related to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Those interested in getting involved in the event are encouraged to register their interest during the event and contribute to the success of this momentous occasion.

To keep energy levels high throughout the morning, attendees can enjoy complimentary coffee and Rings (aka donuts) provided by the organizers. This treat will surely add a sweet touch to the event and ensure everyone’s satisfaction.

To attend the event, RSVP is required. Interested individuals are requested to email their names and the number of adult and child attendees to Edgar.Varela@CulverCity.org. By providing this information, participants can help the organizers better prepare for the event and ensure a seamless experience for all.

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Getty Photos
Photo: Getty Photos
Photo: Getty Photos
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Culver City.org
Photo: GPI Companies
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Official LAPD
Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook
